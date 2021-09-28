Since its introduction, the J-20 'Mighty Dragon' Stealth Fighter has played a minor role in the operations of the People's Liberation Army Air Force in the Indo-Pacific. Unlike the F-22 Raptor or the F-35 Lightning II, which have been tested in combat, the J-20 has not even faced non-stealth fighters.

No one knows its actual performance and even the status of the avionics or absolute stealth of its radar cross-section profile.

China keeps a close lid on the actual aircraft to keep it from getting compared, but the west is not entirely convinced.

Dragon versus other 5th gen stealth fighter

It is considered one of the four 5th generation stealth fighters like F-22, F-35, and the newly joined Su-57. The J-20 will be sent to critical areas where China will need it. This change should be noticed by western nations, reported 19Fortyfive.

Pilots assigned to the Dragon have more training for its flight, expecting it to be used soon in the Indo-Pacific against more experienced western pilots. Areas of operation will be in the Taiwan Strait and the East China Sea.

For sure, the Dragon will fight in the US-China war. Most of the comparison with the F-35 or F-22 is based on assumed data, though. Although, if there is a war between Japan or South Korea where China will use them. Another is to assist North Korea if it strikes South Korea, the same as the Korean War.

It is planned that the Mainland forces from China and its J-20 'Mighty Dragon' Stealth Fighter will engage Japan over the territorial claim of their island dispute.

One scenario where Beijing would use the J-20 will be part of the leading force in quelling Taiwanese air power. The three nations, Japan and Korea, have F-35s being bought for their air forces, but Taiwan needs to negotiate for its own, noted Newsweek.

If the conflict comes to these nations, Japan will have 147 F-35s, and SoKor has 60 stealth fighters, which will be the arrowhead of these countries.

Features of the J-20 Dragon stealth fighter

The PLA can say so many praises by the J-20 stealth fighter has weaker engine than its US equivalents, China lacks the tech to upgrade its engine for higher thrust. They are also made in Russia, not homegrown, which should be resolved, but worse, the machine is not stealthy, which is a severe flaw.

But it is accepted the avionics are up to spec for a 5th generation plane which is attributed not because the Chinese researched and developed it from scratch. It was gleaned from a cyber-attack on the US to steal the top-secret data, for the CCP has its stealth versions. Demos of the plane in the air show demonstrate it maneuvers in flight acceptably well, noted the Nationalist Interest.

Besides the internal weapons bay, four extra fuel tanks will increase the operation radius. Also, fly at supersonic speed, but supercruise may not be installed, but makes up for more weapons than an F-35 or F-22. However, it is reported to lack cannon as its extra equipment.

China will use the J-20 'Mighty Dragon' Stealth Fighter to take out enemy sensors in strike missions to clear the way for non-stealthy aircraft. But it might not engage regular fighters with the J-15 and J-10 to engage them.

Even 4th generation American planes like the F-15, F-16, or the F/A-18 could still have a good fight compared to the untested J-20.

