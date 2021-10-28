A New York state trooper has been charged with the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl after reportedly ramming her family's SUV with his police cruiser.

In Ulster County Court on Wednesday, Christopher Baldner was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and reckless endangerment in the December 2020 collision that killed Monica Goods, 11.

Trooper intentionally rams to neighbor's car

The Goods family was traveling in a Dodge Journey driven by father Tristan Goods on the New York State Thruway around mile marker 92 on December 22 when Baldner pulled them over for speeding, according to the indictment.

According to Tristan, an altercation erupted, and Baldner lost his temper, spraying pepper spray into the van. Baldner smashed his cruiser into the back of the family's SUV twice, initiating a chase that stopped when the husband and father of two, who said he feared for his safety, raced away.

The automobile slammed a guard rail on the second strike, flipped several times, and ejected Monica from her seat, killing her before coming to a stop upside down. Baldner was arrested and arraigned on Wednesday. His bail hearing is scheduled for November 4. He may face a sentence of 25 years to life in jail if convicted, as per Daily Mail.

After New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order empowering James to investigate and potentially prosecute Baldner last week, the indictment was issued. He is also accused of ramming his cruiser into other vehicles in two more incidents.

The first allegedly happened in January 2017 and included another person. The second occurred in September 2019, putting the lives of the driver and his two passengers at risk.

Both non-fatal collisions happened in Ulster County on the New York State Thruway. Michelle Surrency, Monica's mother, has launched a lawsuit against the state, citing "reckless negligence."

In the aftermath of Baldner's indictment, lawyer Sanford Rubenstein, who represented Surrency, told the Daily News, "This is a crucial step in the march for justice for the senseless murder of a beautiful little girl and the psychological traumas endured by her sister."

Read Also: With Brian Laundrie Dead, Where Would Gabby Petito Slaying Probe Go Next? Fiance's Attorney Details Days of His Abduction

Victim's sister left in trauma after witnessing her death

Monica's sister, Tristina, 12, was also in the vehicle at the time of the collision, according to the lawsuit, and was questioned by police without a parent present. Tristina suffered physical and emotional trauma as a result of the tragedy, according to her relatives.

The suit also claims Monica's sister, Tristina, 12, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was questioned by police without a parent present. The family says Tristina endured physical pain from the accident, as well as emotional trauma after watching her sister die.

The community gathered behind the Goods family in their fight for Monica's justice during her burial in January. At the time, Rev. Kevin McCall told News 12 that the police, who were state troopers, opted to use excessive force by rear-ending the vehicle twice, killing her.

To assist the family at this terrible time, a GoFundMe account has been set up. There's also a Justice for Monica Goods Facebook page where people may keep up with the family's progress.

Baldner is also accused of endangering the lives of three passengers in September 2019 by ramming their automobile with his police vehicle, according to the indictment. He surrendered to state police on Wednesday morning, according to authorities. In addition, an indictment claims that in September of this year, Baldner did the same thing.

Related Article: Ex-US Embassy Staffer Accused of Drugging, Sexual Assaulting 24 Women Over 14 Years in CIA; FBI Urges Other Victims To Come Forward



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.