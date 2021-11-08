President Vladimir Putin kicked off an armaments show by officially placing orders for six new navy warships.

As ties with the West deteriorate, the Kremlin is concentrating on military development.

Putin Publicly Orders the Construction of New Naval Vessels

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the Army 2021 / International Military-Technical Forum outside of Moscow by formally ordering the building of numerous new navy vessels, including nuclear submarines, as per MSN News.

The event, which is a mix of war drills and an arms display, is intended to highlight Russian military weapons and lure international customers. King Abdullah II of Jordan, for example, was among those present. In a video conference with shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg, and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the naval order was announced.

Putin said, "A strong and sovereign Russia needs a powerful and well-balanced navy. We will continue to boost the potential of the Russian navy, develop its bases and infrastructure, arm it with state-of-the-art weapons," according to a published report in Yahoo News.

Construction of Two New Borei-A-Class Submarines

Each Borei-class submarine is equipped with six torpedo tubes and 16 silos capable of launching the new RSM-56 Bulava SLBM, which has a range of more than 5,000 miles. Each Bulava may carry six to ten MIRVs, each with a payload of 100 to 150 kilotons.

Despite their smaller size than the Typhoons, the Boreis are considered as Russia's most sophisticated SSBNs. They have improved electronics and control systems, as well as a pump-jet propulsion technology that is far quieter than previous models, according to a published report in Daily Advent.

Meanwhile, a fifth Borei boat, Knyaz Oleg, is presently conducting sea testing, which included the test-firing of a Bulava SLBM on October 21. By the end of the decade, the Russian Navy aims to have ten Boreis in service, and this marks the military advancement of Russia.

Russia To Modernize Naval Fleet

Two nuclear submarines with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), two big diesel submarines, and two corvettes were among the ships ordered. The move is part of the Kremlin's effort to modernize Russia's naval fleet, which has become a primary priority as ties with the West have deteriorated.

Putin stated on Monday that they would continue to fly the Russian flag in strategically critical maritime regions as part of their efforts to re-establish a regular Russian naval presence comparable to that of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

In a published article in DW, Putin also mentioned the new hypersonic Kinzhal (dagger) nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) and the Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik (hunter), a heavy stealth unmanned aerial combat vehicle (UCAV).

Furthermore, Russia's military operations, particularly in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which Moscow unlawfully seized in 2014, have agitated NATO and strained relations with the West, bringing relations to their lowest point since the Cold War.

Needless to say, Dmitry Donskoy and Prince Potemkin nuclear submarines will be built at Sevmash Shipyards in Severodvinsk; Mozhaisk and Yakutsk diesel submarines will be built at Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg; and Grozny (Fearsome) and Buyny (Wild) corvettes will be built at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

