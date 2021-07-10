Things take a worse turn as Russian ballistic nuclear submarines are seen in the Baltic Sea running on top of the waves, with conning towers exposed. Normally, these subs would be hidden underwater but the presence of NATO has prompted a reminder from Vladimir Putin that his nation is prepared.

Of all modern weapons, the modern submarine is deadly, especially the Russian underwater force which should not be taken lightly by the US and NATO.

Past events have pushed fears of a Third World War as Russia's military machine from the Black Sea fleet, and super-secret subs which are supposed to be armed with hypersonic weapons. The US taking part in the war games will raise the stakes.

A show of force does not mean an intent to engage, but Putin's warning to Biden and the Group of Seven (G7) is the Russian Federation is not afraid of waging war.

Moscow's ace in the hole

To impress that Russia is deadly serious, its naval force has deployed three Russian Oscar-II Class nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines that made themselves seen. One was very detectable when sailing into the Baltic Seal, cited the Telegraph in reports.

It was detected under the Great Belt Bridge that is found in the Baltic entry point at 8:50. As if on cue, the two other Oscar nuke subs were seen as well, which is rare for the Russian forces

US commanders reported the US vessel Yuma has just passed into the Black Sea. They will practice with NATO allies in the area, until July 10, reported the Sun.

The media source RT added that American vessels will practice wargames and drill as part of Sea Breeze which is held with 32 nations in the maneuvers. Participants are from Europe; some are from Asia like Japan and Pakistan in this multi-national exercise. Russian ballistic nuclear submarines are seen in the Baltic Sea while they do their drills.

Read also: Russia Launches Secret Missile, Military Jets in Test Flight as NATO Allies Practice Drills in Black Sea

Other details

According to US military officials, the exercises will be amphibious warfare, land warfare, counter-submarine operation, last is search and rescue ops for personnel support.

The Kremlin is not pleased and said the risk was considerable for conflict, with combatants of many nations are crammed in the Black Sea which increases tension more.

The Russian subs are sailing in the Baltic to take part in a naval ceremony on July 25, in St. Petersburg.

A defense analyst said that the subs have always been part of the naval parade the past few years, but three Oscar missile subs are the first time. Everyone will be looking at what the Kremlin does.

Is this for real?

Two weeks ago, the Russian Coast Guard warns an intruding HMS Defender to claimed waters or they will engage. The UK denied any shots were fired, despite claims the smaller ship fired warning shots, this incident never happened.

When the British warship went ahead, Russian planes were buzzing and dropping four bombs, claimed Moscow. But, the Type-45 destroyer sailed until it left the area.

At least 20 Russian planes were engaging in the fray with two coastguard cutters as far as 100 meters from the destroyers.

Claims of a Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft from the US Navy were seen and Su-30s were sent to shoo it away.

Later Russian ballistic nuclear submarines are seen in the Baltic Sea as a response to the past tensions recently, which raises the specter of war.

Related article: Allies Provoking Russia? Vladimir Putin Says He Could Sink HMS Defender While US Recon Plane Monitors Its Progress

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.