Russia is taking another step with developing an underwater aircraft carrier submarine to see service sometime in the future. Having this capability hedges on the strength of the Soviet Navy as the next maritime force to watch out for, which is feared even by the Americans.

While China has a bigger navy than the US and capitalizing on aircraft carriers, missile and destroyer frigates in the Peoples Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). Moscow wants to add to its underwater assets that include twelve ballistic missiles, and nine nuclear-powered cruise missile subs.

To date, the Russian Navy has 59 submarines in its arsenal, some ICBMS subs have the firepower of a carrier strike group (CSG). Near peer adversaries like the US and Russia were major players when the cold war in the 1990s.

Fear what lurks under the sea

According to a report, State media in Moscow said that a new submarine prototype has passed sea trials to be given to the navy this year, reported 19fortyfive.

Unlike other subs, this one is a designated and underwater aircraft carrier that will be able to carry, launch unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs). Tass had posted last Monday, the Project 09852 nuke-powered Belgorod (K-329) had just passed its first sortie and sea trial.

Originally a modified Oscar II class noted by Fas Org, it was redesigned from a 949A cruise-missile submarine, with peculiar changes. It now can deploy robot submersibles for undersea operations, as an underwater aircraft carrier submarine.

Lack of funds slowed down its special modifications until the money was available. Belgorod costs more with the inclusion of the Poseidon Status-6 Oceanic Multipurpose System (Kanyon), which is a UUV. It is nuclear powered, capable of carrying nukes or normal warheads, that was built by the Rubin Design Bureau.

A tight lid on the Belgorod's trials

The Sevmash shipyard that built Project 09852, has not really given all the trial details, but a statement said on July 24 said that the nuclear sub-Belgorod just came from the white sea. Another trial is set by no date is announced.

One report said the Belgorod special-purpose sub is going to state testing, once the shipbuilder is done with their trials. This would be at the end of 2021 when the navy takes possession.

The Russian Defense Ministry allegedly told state media about the subs missions when entering service. The Belgorod will be in the Pacific when it passes, and the navy gets their newest weapon.

Multi-mission badass sub

It's only the first type modified Oscar II class that gets the privilege of carrying the Poseidon nuke UUVs, that sailed on April 23, 2019. Compared to the Typhoon ICBM sub in the Cold War, this is the second-largest Soviet boat.

It is an upsized Oscar-II with a length of 584 feet, and a width of 49 feet, displacing at 19-tons which is big. When compared to the Ohio-Class of the US Navy, it is still bigger. It is one of the heftiest boats built by any nation, and half as big as a Nimitz class carrier.

The underwater aircraft carrier submarine has two missions to do, one is to carry the robot midget subs, for recon and spying, also to cut deep-sea cables. These UUVs are nuclear-armed and deterrent in robotic form with AI.

