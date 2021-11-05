For the fourth time this year, a former Louisiana firefighter has been arrested for sex offenses. Brandon Applewhite was arrested on November 2 for allegedly sexually assaulting an animal and molesting a person with a physical or mental disability.

According to the Bogalusa Police Department, a criminal complaint was filed against Brandon Applewhite in early May of 2021, prompting an investigation. Applewhite was arrested for extortion and non-consensual disclosure of a private photograph based on evidence discovered throughout the inquiry.

Applewhite bonded out after being booked into the Washington Parish Jail, according to authorities. A woman who works at a nursing facility in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, was also arrested on sexual assault accusations.

Angela Dawn Holloway Austin was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Bogalusa Police Department. She was detained following an inquiry into rape allegations against Brandon Applewhite, who has been arrested four times by various law enforcement authorities this year.

A rape accusation against Applewhite was investigated by the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office later in May. His arrest for the crime of Forcible Rape resulted from the inquiry. Applewhite was booked and released out of the Parish Jail once more, as per KATC.

Another rape claim against Applewhite was examined by the sheriff's office in September. He was arrested for the second time for Forcible Rape, and he was booked and released from the Parish Jail.

Bogalusa Police Detectives discovered evidence of yet another crime involving Applewhite and a female accomplice, Angela Dawn Holloway Austin, as the inquiry progressed.

Per WDSU, the arrests this week are the result of a Bogalusa Police Department investigation that began in September when Applewhite was accused of sexual assault. He was subsequently arrested for forcible rape and released from the parish jail for the third time.

The suspect now has an accomplice for the sexual assault crime

The Bogalusa Police Department's investigation is still underway. Anyone with information should call the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office or the Bogalusa Police Department.

Investigators from the Bogalusa Police Department proceeded to dig into Applewhite's criminal allegations, but this time they discovered that he had a co-conspirator: Austin.

Applewhite arrived for his scheduled court appearance on Tuesday and was arrested for the fourth time.

Investigators from the Bogalusa Police Department proceeded to dig into Applewhite's criminal allegations, but this time they discovered that he had a co-conspirator, Austin.

Sexual abuse of an animal and molestation of a person with a physical or mental impairment were the charges.

"Applewhite's bond was set at $25,000 by District Judge Raymond Childress," BPD stated, as per WWLTV. "From the Parish Jail, he has been booked and bailed." Austin was arrested by BPD detectives and St. Tammany Parish deputies later the same Tuesday while working at a nursing facility in St. Tammany Parish.

