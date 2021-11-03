Police sources claim a young man enraged by his mother's boyfriend's continuous beatings and fatally shot him in their Queens apartment Tuesday night. Around 7:20 pm, cops arrived at the Pomonok Houses on Parsons Blvd. and 65th Ave.

In a fourth-floor flat, police discovered a 47-year-old male who had been shot in the head and chest. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital by medics, but he was unable to be rescued, Daily News reported.

Suspect remains at large

According to the downstairs neighbor, the mother requires the use of a walker to go around. Police sources said the woman's 21-year-old son is still on the run.

Cops attended to a previous domestic disturbance between the mother and her boyfriend in 2018. It's unclear if the son shot the guy to stop an assault on his mother or because he'd had enough of the violence. The identities of the victim and the alleged gunman were not immediately released by police.

Meanwhile, a woman in New York City was shot in the eye while peering through a peephole in her apartment on Monday. A 37-year-old woman heard a knock on the door of her Upper West Side apartment at 7:40 pm Monday night, according to the New York City Police Department.

When she peeked through the peephole, she was shot in the left eye. According to authorities, the assault occurred at the Frederick Douglass Houses on Columbus Avenue.

The woman was taken to Saint Luke's Hospital following the incident and is in stable condition. The victim had lived in the building for 18 years, according to an anonymous neighbor, who added that "nothing like this has ever happened" before, as per PEOPLE via MSN.

Read Also: New Autopsy Result Rejects Louisiana Police Claim That a Man Dies Due To Car Crash; Probe Shows Other Factors

New York homicide, gunshot occurrences decreased

The New York Police Department is promoting freshly revealed crime figures for October, which indicate that homicide and gunshot occurrences are down from last year. According to the NYPD's newest CompStat numbers, the totals on Staten Island follow a similar pattern.

The number of homicides dropped from 41 to 37, a 9.8% decrease. There were 129 shooting occurrences this year, down from 135, a minor reduction of 4.4 percent.

Robberies are down 16 percent, burglaries are down 28 percent, and rapes are down roughly 20 percent on Staten Island.

Shooting occurrences declined somewhat from this time last year, from 33 to 30. The total number of major offenses on Staten Island decreased by 2.5 percent, but grand larceny and grand larceny auto increased by 10.5 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

According to NYPD figures, overall crime is up 1.3 percent in the city compared to this time last year. Robberies grew by 15.8% in the city, while felonious assaults increased by 13.8%.

According to the NYPD, there were 382 gun arrests last month, increasing the total number of gun arrests in 2021 to 3,808, up 13.9 percent from 3,343 year-to-date in 2020.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea stated, "The men and women of the NYPD have never wavered in their dedication to the collective public safety of all New Yorkers - as proven by this continuous, decreasing trend in violence," SILIVE reported.

Related Article: New York Trooper Charged After 11-Year-Old Girl Died When He Intentionally Rammed His Cruiser into Her Dad's Car



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.