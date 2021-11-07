An expert claimed that Joe Biden should intervene to settle a fishing row between UK and France. The problem is a national interest for both, and Washington has a right as the row over the submarine deal has not fully subsided.

According to political expert Gideon Rachman of the Financial Times, France should allow the US to interfere and set the situation right.

US to build bridges between London and Paris

The US is telling Britain that Brussels is just as important as the 'Anglosphere.' Also, Paris must accept that the UK is important to the US and stop treating it as an adversary, reported the Express UK.

Both the UK and France want to keep good relations with the US as critical. The two countries have a common gain and shift to other Western democracies' goals and get with the program that might be against national interest.

The fishing row between UK and France wherein Joe Biden should step in. Paris said that London was not in good faith after granting only 200 license rights to fish in UK water, which was not the December 2020 Brexit deal mandate. Infuriated Macron, who still had some beef over the AUKUS, cites the BBC.

Paris said it wanted a deal, or the exports of the UK would be the unintended casualty. A deadline on Monday to sort out a settlement, but an extension was given.

The French said the potential disruptions would be more customs checks on British fishing boats and trucks. Another is increased tariffs to keep the Channel Islands light on.

In one statement, French President Emmanuel Macron said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be discussing further.

Macron added London would be discussing more proposals and see how well the talks go. Lastly is to reach a common agreement, stressing that resolution is hammered out between the two.

The submarine deal had France upset with Britain

What drew the anger of Paris is the AUKUS deal that included the UK, US, and Australia, remarked Mr. Rachman. Calling it a slap to France, the US Official said that the US would not consider London.

This official admitted that Washington and Downing Street blindsided them. Rachman added that it was Brexit's fault. During the G7 Summit last June, the UK and France got into an argument about Northern Ireland, noted Reuters.

It all boils down to one thing between the two countries because Johnson needs a Brexit win, but Macron wants a failure from London.

This is where Joe Biden needs to intercede in the fishing row between UK and France. But, the AUKUS deal, which has been a problem for the EU countries and Brexit, was in the backdrop of COP 25 that ended with Australian Scott Morrison and Macron disagreeing.

