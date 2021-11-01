Britain's terse reaction to Joe Biden's attempt to appease France is another attempt that went astray after the AUKUS deal caused the initial problem. French President Macron has not definitively said the US, UK, and especially Australia are still out in the cold.

Joe Biden's stressed US, France special relationship

Exchanging an old ally ever since, the UK took the brunt of trying to make friends with, the French who are now the most and oldest allies, per the US leader's statement. This has taken its toll on the alleged 'special relationship' of England and the US, which has been sidelined.

A reaction to not backing Downing St. has affected the relationship with Washington, which is seen as a negative against the present US administration, reported the Express UK.

The French leader met with his US counterpart during the G20 Rome Summit to bolster ties. Instead of keeping silent on the UK-Paris fishing spat, the White House leader incepted himself again, like Brexit's issue with Northern Ireland protocol. He said that the United States sees France as its most valued ally, and the US will be there for them.

French, Brexit row on fishing rights

Paris says it will have retaliatory measures imposed by the UK and France clashing over fishing rights and Brexit licenses. But, the US chose to support France, which allegedly points out that the Biden administration is not supporting London, cited Al Jazeera.

Individuals have expressed several comments about the actions of the US leader. Joe Biden's attempt to appease France is seen as not constructive.

Read Also: Biden Attempts To Make Amends to French President Over the Ill-Advised AUKUS Deal that Ruined US, French Relations

Angered reactions to Joe Biden's comments

Biden's latest comments have sparked a furious response from media readers. One individual said that Biden has admitted that the special US and UK relationship does not exist. It's time for the British government to wake up that Washington does not care.

Another reader wrote that France should cover America's back, and the UK sit back whatever happens. One of these reactions is, then Biden should call in France when it needs someone to support it, whether it's military or others. Still, another one remarked that no one could trust Biden, Pelosi, and Harris because they are no friends of the UK.

Last Thursday, an awful spat between France and Britain exploded when a UK trawler was brought into a French port, noted CNN.

France was furious last month because the United Kingdom authorized about 15 of 47 requests allowing small French fishing boats to operate in its maritime areas.

Jersey, which receives 95 percent of its electricity via France, also awarded 66 full licenses and 31 interim permits while declining 73 applications. To this action, the French have stated the will be a blockade of British boats from its ports and make more strict checks on boats in its waters.

The administration of Macron said they want to get the issues finished by November 2, or there will be countermeasures to follow. One would be cutting the power to the Channel Islands.

According to Sky News, Environment Secretary George Eustice said that the UK had given 1,700 vessel permits to fish. About 750 French fishing vessels were allowed to fish. He remarked that France was not enough and added they could do as well. Joe Biden's attempt to appease France only worsens the row when dealing with a crisis at home.

Related Article: French Leader Called Off Meeting with Australia Over AUKUS Despite Meeting with Joe Biden

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.