At the very start, the AUKUS pact was doomed, and the apology to France may not be enough, with information from White House documents pointing to Paris entirely in the dark about it.

Joe Biden beforehand could have canceled the $90bn submarine contract but allowed Australia to sign the deal.

The current rift between the participants of the tri-nation agreement might drag on if Macron decides to do so, despite US support for French endeavors. Biden, in effect, misled the French leader with the facts.

Australia informed France that they would cancel the submarine deal

According to the SCMP, a multi-page document is available that would expose the nuclear submarine deal, which angered Paris to pull out her ambassadors from the US. Following would a rift among allies due to an indelicate agreement.

Based on claims by source, the document was signed by advisers in the National Security Council (NSC), which said that Australia would drop the deal with France on September 16. The day AUKUS was announced, and dropped Paris like a hot potato.

Biden did not do anything to soften the shock on Paris, nor how President Macron went on a warpath against the deal members, reported the Daily Mail.

Suppose the White House advisers were aware of the document; they could have stalled or done something to avoid the anger of Paris or brief him on what to do. But, one question is does the president comprehends the consequences, like how Afghanistan went about.

Explained to Macron last Friday at the G20 summit in Rome that makes his apology to France moot, as the White House was aware of the facts that the AUKUS pact was doomed.

An apology was given to the French leader for misunderstandings. Later the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was alleged to have lied before scrapping the deal.

Biden admitted how heavy-handed the deal was and said that he thought Macron was aware. Adding that he did not know that Paris was in the dark, noted ABC News.

After France pulled its ambassadors over the submarine deal that broke out, US officials were in consultation with the Morrison government on how to deal with the seething outrage of Paris.

France claims they were not informed regarding the deal

An unnamed government source said it was planned carefully, with everything all thought out and hit on different marks. Everyone knew what role they had and how to time it carefully.

During the G20 leader's Summit, Joe Biden chose to charm France, which was still mad over the ill-advised submarine deal.

Even the FLOTUS Jill Biden was in on it when she wined and dined French First Lady Brigitte Macron in a fancy Rome restaurant.

Everything was friendly with the French, but the Australian PM spat and called each other names. Several outlets say that Biden allegedly threw Morrison in front of the bus.

Canberra alleged that Macron was informed in June that the deal would not push through. That was done with text messages, not face to face. Macron asked for an answer to the submarine contract.

Point blank, the French leader was asked if his Australian counterpart had lied. He answered that he didn't think he knew.

Overall, the Biden administration caused it, and the AUKUS pact was doomed from the onset with an apology to France, unsure if it would keep.

