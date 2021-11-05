Meghan Markle was chastised on Thursday when it was revealed that she had been cold-calling US senators on their personal phones, claiming her royal title to persuade them on the disastrous $3.5 trillion budget package.

According to Politico, the exiled UK princess, who has long been reported to have her sights set on the White House, surprised GOP senators when she contacted them unexpectedly to campaign for government paid parental leave as part of President Joe Biden's contentious ideas.

US lawmakers chastise Meghan Markle

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) claimed she was driving when she received a call from a blocked number, assuming it was Democratic holdout, Sen. Joe Manchin. Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) informed Politico that she also received a call from Prince Harry's wife, who famously turned her back on the royals and accused them of racism in a shocking television interview.

The cold calls, as well as Markle's dependence on her duchess title, provoked controversy swiftly. Darren Grimes, a political analyst, termed it "further proof" that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had become an "insufferable pair."

Others criticized Markle for using the title after her husband - who, like his wife, was compelled to cease using HRH following Megxit - declared he would be a low-key citizen. Both Capito and Collins said that they were not anticipating Markle's calls about the parental-leave pay that she is advocating for.

Piers Morgan took to social media to criticize Meghan Markle's use of her royal title to agitate for change by reportedly cold calling Senators "outrageous." On Twitter, Piers said that Princess Pinocchio's use of her royal title for political campaigning was "outrageous."

Expert predicts Royals won't abolish Meghan Markle's royal title

Morgan said the Queen must put a halt to the Sussexes' unending harm to the monarchy's reputation. He ended his letter by pleading with the Queen to revoke their titles. Meanwhile, Thomas Markle Jr., 55, claims that the politically astute Duchess of Sussex has the same "determination and drive" as past presidential candidates, as per The Sun.

Meghan's political intervention enraged many Republicans. Following an earlier intervention, Republican Representative Jason Smith of Missouri, 41, asked for the Duchess' titles to be revoked from her.

However, Marlene Koenig, a royal expert based in Virginia, has stated that she "sincerely doubts" the Duchess' titles would be abolished, Express reported. While the royal expert defended Markle's paid leave campaign, Koenig also pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to lose her titles, based on historical practice.

The last time Parliament voted to strip a member of the Firm of their title was in 1917, when the Titles Deprivation Act was approved into law, according to Koenig. This stripped three blue-blooded Anglo-Germans of their British titles after they chose to fight for the Axis powers in World War One, according to the royal expert.

Those who had to give up their titles included the Duke of Cumberland, who Koenig described as "de jure King of Hanover", the Duke of Brunswick, husband to the Kaiser's Prussian Princess daughter, and Queen Victoria's grandson the Duke of Albany. Despite the royal expert's comments, there has been growing speculation the Duchess could throw her hat into the ring for US President in the future.

