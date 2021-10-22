After Meghan Markle penned a letter to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushing for paid family leave on Thursday, Republicans are advising her to "stick to acting" and daring the royal family to strip her of her title.

To push for the national paid family leave program tucked into Democrats' budget reconciliation plan for social spending, the duchess wrote a lengthy note detailing times in her childhood when she was forced to participate in middle-class activities like getting a job as a teen for gas money and eating at a salad bar.

Meghan Markle uses royal title in political letter

In a 1000-word letter sent on the Sussexes' own headed paper, Meghan Markle allegedly used the "tactics of an aspiring politician" to push two top Washington officials on Joe Biden's proposed parental and sick leave legislation.

Prince Harry urged people to reject hate speech in statements made about the election at the end of September, when several states began early voting, while Meghan dubbed November 3 the "most important election of our lives."

Per Daily Mail, royal experts have also questioned if Americans will be pleased "by her story of how she had to suffer" on $4.99 Sizzler salads when her divorced father Thomas put her through private school from kindergarten and she now lives in a $14 million LA house with a $100 million wealth.

The Duchess of Sussex's letter was written as an "engaged citizen, a parent, and a mom," but it is being viewed as her most overtly political intervention in US life yet, following speculation that she aspires to be a Democrat politician or even run for President of the United States.

Meghan Markle, who took a break from work in June after the birth of her daughter Lilibet, claimed millions of women have left the job at an alarming pace to care for their children.

On the other hand, the duchess appears to have forgotten the cardinal rule of being a member of the Royal Family: remain above the fray and shun party politics at all costs.

Duchess of Sussex speaks about women's right

Fans on social media, however, are seeing the letter as confirmation that the former actress intends to run for President of the United States, despite her lack of political experience.

According to The Scottish Sun, Meghan has now been asked to take on a new job with American Heart Advocacy as a result of her appeal. In the final Build Back Better Act, the non-profit organization joined more than 20 patient and caregiver organizations in urging federal lawmakers to "preserve paid family and medical leave."

Following her request for paid leave, some urged the Duchess of Sussex to join the organization. Meghan's open letter was hailed by California Congressman Eric Swalwell, who described her sentiment as "powerful."

Meghan Markle said that paid leave should be a "national right" like it is in many other nations. It comes at a time when members of the Royal Family have generally been politically neutral and have avoided publicly expressing their views on political issues.

Meghan and Harry have delved into politics since stepping aside from royal responsibilities in 2020, urging Americans to vote in the US presidential elections in November. This comes only months after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be taking a five-month maternity leave after the birth of their daughter. Marlene Koenig, a royal expert, compared it to American moms and stated that it is "not the norm," as per Express.co.

