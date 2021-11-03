Legal papers suggest that Prince Andrew's legal team has attacked his accuser's accusations of abuse by exposing her "sex kitten" history and accused her of procuring "slutty females" for Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre accuses the Duke of York of rape in a 36-page request filed by the Duke of York's attorneys to dismiss the US civil action.

The 38-year-old, whose maiden name was Roberts, alleges convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficked her to Prince Andrew three times, the first time when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew's lawyers accuse Giuffre of profiting at Duke's expense

The Duke, 61, has publicly and passionately disputed her allegations. Prince A ndrew's US legal team labeled Giuffre's case"'frivolous" in court filings filed on Friday night, saying: "She has brought this baseless litigation against Prince Andrew to get another payment at his cost," Daily Mail reported.

They said she had benefited for years from her relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and that she was eager to "milk the limelight" for all she was worth, but that she had not kept her claims straight.

Lawyers also noted a 2015 piece in the New York Daily News in which Giuffre was accused of recruiting young women into Epstein's sex trafficking network, as well as former acquaintances who characterized her as a "money-hungry sex kitten" who lived a luxurious lifestyle.

Lawyers mention Crystal Figueroa, the sister of one of Giuffre's ex-boyfriends, who alleges she was requested by Giuffre for aid in recruiting young females, in a portion of the legal papers titled "Giuffre's participation in Epstein's illegal organization."

Duke of York seeks dismissal of "baseless" civil lawsuit

Former acquaintances said Giuffre was more of a "money-hungry sex kitten" who liked the rich lifestyle than someone who was enslaved by the convicted pedophile while she was in the process of resolving a lawsuit with Epstein in March 2015.

"For over a decade, Giuffre has profited from her allegations against Epstein and others, including Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, by selling stories and photographs to the press and entering into secret agreements to resolve her claims against her alleged abusers, including Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell," the court documents continued.

Her "habit of initiating a series of lawsuits against a number of high-profile persons should no longer be accepted, as it continues to injure many innocent people," according to the filing.

The court records revealed Giuffre sparked a "media frenzy" in the press, causing "sensationalism and innuendo to dominate over fact." Giuffre has been one of Epstein's most vocal critics, saying that she was a victim of his sex trafficking operation as a teenager in the early 2000s.

Prince Andrew's attacks on Virginia Giuffre's character in an attempt to have her sexual abuse lawsuit against him thrown away may fail to risk additional harm to his image, British lawyers warned.

The difficulty today, according to the British lawyer, is that the only option for Prince Andrew to convey his side is to attend court sessions. Mark Stephens, a partner at Howard Kennedy and UK media law expert, stated that if the UK Prince gets involved, he will be forced to explain what transpired. Although Prince Andrew claims to have "no recall" of meeting Giuffre, she will likely provide explicit and comprehensive testimony regarding their liaisons, as per Republic World.

