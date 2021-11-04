For a virtual speech at the United Nations climate summit, Queen Elizabeth II wore a bright green frock and a brooch with a hidden meaning.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the 95-year-old queen wore a butterfly-shaped diamond and ruby brooch that was a wedding present from the Dowager Countess of Onslow. On November 20, 1947, Elizabeth married the late Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey.

Her Majesty most likely wore the brooch in memory of her husband, who died on April 9 at the age of 99. The Queen noted in her speech that fighting climate change is "a duty I am especially glad to perform, given the influence of the environment on human development was a topic dear to the heart of my loving late husband, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh," Business Insider reported.

Queen Elizabeth says she is proud of Prince Charles and Prince William

She went on to say that seeing her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William carry on the job that Philip started was "a source of great pride." At the conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge were there to see Her Majesty's address.

Her Majesty's desk has a framed portrait of Prince Philip surrounded by butterflies. The photograph was shot in Mexico in 1988 and is from the Queen's personal collection. The queen also spoke out on her two heirs, Prince Charles and Prince William, in an unusual turn of events.

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry would feel snubbed when the Queen forgot to name him in her address to world leaders at the COP26 climate meeting. Her Majesty said she couldn't be "more proud" of her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, who are spearheading the fight against climate change, in a video address to those attending the summit.

Despite his frequent comments on environmental problems, Prince Harry was absent from the Queen's address, as per MIRROR. Angela Levin, a royal expert and author who has published a book about Prince Harry, says she doesn't see why he would be included, especially because he is no longer a working member of the royal family. She told OK!: "I imagine he could well feel snubbed."

Read Also: Prince Andrew's Legal Team Exposes Virginia Giuffre's Past in Blistering Response to Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Harry could feel disregarded despite frequent involvement on environmental issues

Since the Queen's call for leaders to work together to combat climate change at COP26, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their own climate change promise, declaring that their Archewell Foundation would be net-zero by 2030.

The organization has promised to reduce its carbon emissions over the next three years, inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan's "long-standing devotion to the Earth, both together and before to their union."

Next week, the Duke of Sussex will speak out against the "internet lie machine" at an event hosted by Wired magazine. Prince Harry who stepped down from royal duties last year and now lives in a $14 million estate in California, will speak at the Re:Wired event on November 9.

Per Daily Mail, the pay for the Duke's visit is unknown; analysts projected last year that he and Meghan might make more than $1.39 million each time they give a speech after joining up with an elite agency.

The event will feature three speakers, including Prince Harry, who will be introduced as a co-founder of Archewell, as well as Renée DiResta, technical research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, and Rashad Robinson, co-chair of the Aspen Commission on Information Disorder and president of Color Of Change.

Related Article: Prince Harry Reportedly Panics Over Queen Elizabeth's Health, Urges Lilibet To Meet the Monarch to Make Amends

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.