When the Queen was sent to hospital, Prince Harry allegedly "panicked," since he plans to bring Lilibet to the UK for Christmas to see Her Majesty.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly felt "helpless" after discovering the news hundreds of miles away in his LA home, and he's been "checking in nonstop" to make sure his grandmother is doing well, according to an unnamed source.

Prince Harry feels bad about leaving the Royal Palace

According to the source, Prince Harry, 37, still feels bad about moving to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and their children. The Duke also laments not being able to say "goodbye" to his late grandpa, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, as per PinkVilla via MSN.

If you didn't know, the Queen has been resting after physicians advised her to cancel her public appearances. This year, the duke plans to visit his relatives in the United Kingdom for Christmas. It's been said that Prince Harry hopes to return home with Meghan Markle for Christmas, if not sooner, so that Queen Elizabeth may finally meet Lilibet and see Archie.

After signing a new contract, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle risk diluting their brand. Since leaving the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have struck a number of lucrative collaborations, including multimillion-dollar partnerships with Netflix, Spotify, and Apple.

"Impact partners" and investors at sustainable investment firm Ethic are their most recent venture, The Scottish Sun reported. However, Palace Confidential anchor Jo Elvin has argued that by "spreading themselves over so much," the couple may "deplete their worth."

Bot Sentinel, a free platform that uses artificial intelligence to analyze data, conducted an analysis of 114,000 tweets about the Sussexes since January 2020 to follow the growth of hatred against the couple on social media.

Queen Elizabeth is forced to slow down

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to stand down as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020.

The 95-year-old queen planted plants with Prince Charles at Balmoral, attended the inauguration of the Scottish parliament, visited Canadian service troops at Windsor Castle, and attended the first big event at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began.

That was only after the first week. Scott Methven, the Queen's former piper, told Insider's Mikhaila Friel that he's shocked at "how hard everyone expects the Queen to work considering her age."

Certain royal analysts feel the monarch is overworked and that her hectic schedule is one of the reasons she has canceled some royal events this month. Following medical advice, the Queen canceled a visit to Northern Ireland on October 18 and spent the night in hospital for preliminary medical checks before returning to Windsor Castle.

The palace announced on Tuesday that she will not be attending a climate change summit in Scotland because she had been advised to rest. Throughout her 69-year reign, Queen Elizabeth has had a busy schedule, and she hasn't slowed down much in recent years.

According to a 2016 Telegraph story, the Queen performed 341 engagements in the year before she turned 90, more than Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry combined. And four days after her husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021, she was back at work, conducting a retirement ceremony for one of her top aides at Windsor Castle.

