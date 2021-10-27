By mid-July 2022, Prince Andrew must answer to Virginia Giuffre's attorneys' inquiries under oath. A US judge has decided that Prince Andrew must respond to Virginia Giuffre's lawyers' questions under oath in her civil sexual assault lawsuit by mid-July next year.

The depositions must be finished by July 14, 2022, according to Manhattan District Judge Lewis Kaplan. In a private hearing, Prince Andrew would be compelled to address questions under oath. Virginia Giuffre's attorneys would present the questions to Prince Andrew, who, on the other hand, would be entitled to legal representation.

Duke of York's sexual abuse case may overshadow the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Per Republic World, both prosecutors and Giuffre's attorneys might formally seek Prince Andrew to give a deposition in the United Kingdom under "Mutual Legal Assistance" (MLA). Prince Andrew's court case might coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June if the deadline is missed.

MLA is a way of collaboration between countries or governments for the purpose of getting legal assistance, which is frequently sought by courts or prosecutors. Prince Andrew has refuted claims that he sexually assaulted Giuffre as a teenager.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee was threatened with being overshadowed by the sexual assault court case against the Duke of York, as a US judge set a deadline for sworn evidence to be filed a month after the ceremonies.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are the highlight of the royal calendar in 2022, with the Queen's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by her side to honor the Queen's contribution to national life.

Although a source indicated this might be done outside of court in a private session with an attorney in the UK, Prince Andrew would be required to testify under oath. Both the Duke and Virginia Giuffre, his accuser, will be required to respond to inquiries, The Telegraph reported.

Giuffre alleges she was trafficked to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke has not been charged with any crime, and the Metropolitan Police announced earlier this month that it will take no action in response to Giuffre's complaints.

Prince Andrew's legal team urges to keep the legal deal a secret

Prince Andrew's lawyer has requested a New York judge to keep a 2009 legal agreement private, claiming it can protect the prince from charges that he sexually abused an American woman while she was under the age of 18.

The motion was made in US court papers filed in Manhattan federal court, where District Judge Lewis A Kaplan is overseeing Virginia Giuffre's August case. The prince allegedly assaulted her on many occasions in 2001, when she was 17 and a minor under US law, according to the complaint.

Prince Andrew's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said he is preparing written arguments to seek for the case to be dismissed, and that he wants to put an agreement under seal that he claims precludes the litigation against the Duke. The case, according to Brettler, is "baseless."

He also asked that any parts of his arguments that expose material from the agreement be redacted. The prince and Giuffre do not argue that the release agreement should be kept secret, but they do want it to be kept secret since it is subject to a protective order from another judge hearing over a federal civil lawsuit in New York, as per Stuff.co.

