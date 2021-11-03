Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is launching an attack on her father, Jamie Spears, requesting evidence proving he spied on her in her bedroom using listening devices.

Rosengart filed court filings in her ongoing conservatorship lawsuit, requesting "any records and correspondence connected to any recording or listening device in the house or bedroom of Britney Jean Spears."

Jamie, who just renounced his duty as her conservator, was also accused by the 39-year-old pop icon's legal team of changing his tune to support terminating the conservatorship in order to protect his image.

Jamie Spears allegedly wants to save his image

Rosengart has asked Jamie for all documents and communications relating to any recording or listening device in Britney Jean Spears' home or bedroom, including all documents and communications relating to the decision to place any such recording or listening device and the records of any such recording, according to a new legal filing.

He asked for anything related to the singer's electronic surveillance, monitoring, cloning, or recording of activity,' such as surveillance, monitoring, cloning, icloud mirroring, or recording of calls, emails, text messages, internet browser use or history, and social media use or direct messages on social media, among other things.

According to a source earlier informed DailyMail.com, Britney's legal team planned to depose her father and security manager about the allegations watched and videotaped the pop princess in her bedroom.

Rosengart openly stated in the recent legal filings that he believes Jamie is attempting to avoid having to reveal such matters on oath to preserve his own image.

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' father, is seeking to overturn the conservatorship once and for all, according to Fox News. Jamie, who has been in charge of Spears' estate and personal assets for a long time, filed court documents on Monday to stop the arrangement.

According to the documents, he wants the judge to sign off on the motion on Tuesday, putting an end to the approaching final agreement, from which he earlier stated that he would step down once a viable strategy was in place.

The singer's camp has stated that Jamie is demanding $2 million on his way out, with a chunk of that presumably going to his attorneys and Tri-Star, her former business manager.

Jamie's attorneys, however, claim that this is not the case, and that he is prepared to walk away from the case without additional compensation, according to his petition on Tuesday.

Brtiney Spears blames mother with her conservatorship battle

Meanwhile, Britney Spears attacked her mother, blaming her conservatorship on Lynne Spears. In the caption, the "Toxic" singer mentions how happy she's been recently, but it's the postscript message that criticizes her family, revealing that she doesn't just blame her father, Jamie Spears, for her adult guardianship.

In the article, the Louisiana native mentioned Lynne, 66, as well as Lou Taylor. Britney's previous business manager are Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group CEO. She is no longer working with the family.

The Grammy winner takes issue with her father, 69, being portrayed as the conservatory's orchestrator. Britney said Jamie was "not smart enough to even think of a conservatorship" without Lynne and Taylor, even though Jamie eventually gained legal custody of his daughter, as per US Weekly.

