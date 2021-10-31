US President Joe Biden attempted to make amends to the French president after the AUKUS deal caused a rift. The foreign policy, which is done the least effectively, has allies doubt results from its implementation.

French leader Emmanuel Macron has not said much on the status of the three members of the submarine deal.Even with admissions of making a mistake, the US leader has asked the UK, especially since Paris didn't kick out its ambassadors. But, later talks resumed relations.

Australia, France cancelled submarine deal

Last Friday, Washington asked for Macron's forgiveness, how the nuclear submarine pact crossed the line, and how allies are supposed to regard each other, reported the Express UK.

The Biden administration caused the French government billions for subverting its defense contract for diesel submarines and still claiming that Australia did not intentionally keep the offended party in the dark before they told them the deal was off through a message only.

Biden and Macron speak. "What happened was clumsy" says the US President (referring to the announcement of the AUKUS arrangement) @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/6IwndM62ew — Ben Lewis (@benlewismedia) October 29, 2021

Coincidentally the US leader went to the Vatican to iron out what seems to be stoicism in the French reaction.

Canceled deal that breaks Paris' trust

It's been a month since the US and UK with Australia forged the AUKUS Deal to develop nuke submarines for Canberra. Despite the deal made earlier being undermined intentionally, Paris called it a deal, breaking trust in allies' best interest.

According to Canberra, the diesel subs weren't sufficient, and it chose the AUKUS deal. Not only did it jeopardize the deal, but it has marred the relations of Joe Biden and the French president.

Read Also: New Zealand Open To Join the AUKUS Defense Deal; Move Could Start Nuclear Arms Race in Indo-Pacific

Despite what the US said, the escalation has harmed the EU more than the US drove rifts itself, cited the South China Morning Post.

Even the US leader found the reaction of Paris feeling betrayed, and some members of the EU took the side of Paris. His remarks on the matter are even worse, alleged sources that his foreign policy is not up to it and severely lacking.

According to Ben Lewis, SBS Chief International Correspondent, posted on Twitter, it's a start when Biden and Macron were shaking hands. Although, other partners like the London and Canberra might be in the pound. The formal apology done by the US leader is seen as weak by some who are not pleased with Paris getting the upper hand.

Roverchuck, one user posted on social media, mentions that the guy should be flown back to his basement, referring to the US leader. He added all the policies are bad and are shaming the US internationally.

A bitter row between Paris and London over fishing rights has been brewing, considering how diplomatic ties with Australia will play out. The US and UK are doing better with the French, but Canberra is still in the ringer. As appeasement, Biden has said that France is an important partner and ally.

President Macron's answer if he was pleased with the US imploring to restore relations when asked, adding that everything had been made clear. He commented the incident hopefully would not be repeated.

As the French leader kept mum during the meeting regarding other requests, one unnamed official said France was willing to move forward.

Joe Biden and French President Macron are still working on their differences brought about by the AUKUS deal with their respective governments.

Related Article: French Leader Called Off Meeting with Australia Over AUKUS Despite Meeting with Joe Biden

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.