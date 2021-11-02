Glenn Youngkin's supporters have reportedly started making election fraud allegations in case he won't be named governor of Virginia.

According to reports, this week's gubernatorial race between Youngkin and Gov. Terry McAuliffe is anyone's game at this point. After all, the votes that the two candidates have been receiving are quite tight.

As a result, Youngkin's supporters are convinced that he will be named governor of Virginia. And if not, they are certain that McAuliffe and his Democratic supporters cheated in the election.

Republicans spreading lies about gubernatorial election in Virginia

Amanda Chase, a Virginia state senator, used her radio interviews, as well as her social media accounts to spread conspiracy theories about the Democrats' plot to steal the Virginia election.

Chase previously faced former censure after she attended the Stop the Steal rally last year ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

But even though Chase's claims have not been proven to be accurate, she's still not alone in saying that there is ongoing election fraud in the state.

At a recent campaign event, country artist John Rich joined Youngkin on stage. Rich said that the only way Youngkin would lose is if there will be election fraud in Virginia.

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon and conservative radio host John Fredericks also suggested that Democrats are stealing the race.

Trump's supporters have been following in his footsteps by claiming that he doesn't believe in the integrity of the Virginia elections.

Glenn Youngkin believes Joe Biden won in the 2020 election

But the irony of the situation is that Youngkin previously said that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. He also said that there was not material fraud at the time.

However, the Huffington Post pointed out that he has not refuted the conspiracy theories that his supporters have been spreading.

Glenn Youngkin could beat Terry McAuliffe

According to a Fox News poll, Youngkin has an edge over McAuliffe in their race for governor of Virginia.

The poll revealed that Younkin has eight points over McAuliffe. Approximately 53 percent of Virginia are also voting for the former and only 45 percent are supporting the former governor of the state.

Ahead of Tuesday's election, Trump also showed his support to Youngkin during a last-minute phone rally. Youngkin, on the other hand, has not supported Trump's possible bid for president in 2024.

"I've gotten to know him so well and our relationship is great. The fake news media would like to say something else because they'd like our big, giant, beautiful base like there's never been before to not vote as much as they're going to. We have a great relationship and he's a fantastic guy," Trump said via NBC News.

McAuliffe, on the other hand, received the support of Biden during his campaign. During last week's rally, the POTUS slammed Youngkin for being an acolyte of Trump.

Biden also said that Youngkin doesn't just embrace some of Trump's essential lack of character, he also endorses the former president's bad ideas and bad record, according to CBS News.

