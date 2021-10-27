New Zealand will be the next prospective member of the AUKUS Defense deal amid problems with France and the European Union. Another low point caused by the submarine pact author by the US may add a nuclear fire to the Indo-Pacific.

The nuclear submarine deal has driven a wedge between allies in the EU. While China and Russia gallivant their unity, allies are now at odds with the US mainly.

After the Afghan fall, Joe Biden made a pivot to the Indo-Pacific after mismanagement of the trust placed on the competence of the United States to lead.

New Zealand considers being AUKUS new member

Despite knowing the fallout of the deal in the EU, New Zealand still wants in the submarine pact. The country's high commissioner to Australia, Dame Annette King, made it clear that the country will be open to more exploratory talks, reported the Express UK.

She added that the collective thrust for peace and stability in the region keeps an international rules-based system. If Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signs the deal, one limitation is that it will not deal with the development of nuclear-powered submarines.

The question about the country's being part of the deal is whether it would be part of the group, one option is to develop computer intelligence and related science of quantum computing. King added that other nations would be part of it, and in parts of the architecture involved, cited the Swift Headline.

She added what interested them the most is cyber intelligence or artificial intelligence, though it is still up in the air for now in the AUKUS Defense deal.

European Commission to oversee trade talks

The inclusion of New Zealand means there will be more dissension to the relationship with Brussels and Canberra, which was snubbed by the US and the AUKUS group. The deal has wrought a division felt hard by everyone, with the White House interfering without heed in EU affairs after the Afghan debacle.

The EU has ignored Australia for a second time when the supposed free trade talks were canceled, but the Australian trade minister Dan Tehan said on Friday that there is a rift. It is caused by the cancellation of Canberra's deal with French for a $40 billion diesel submarine contract, which Washington took, note Reuters.

Mr. Tehan said on the 12th round of talks with the European Union, and they shut down the meeting for a second time. Next time will be on February 2022, when last mid-October was canceled. But, the planned meetings, according to Tehan, will be on for the FTA talks in February next year from sources.

The fallout from the nuclear submarine pact has not been good for Australia, while the US and the EU are status quo. But the loss of free trade has affected Canberra, and Joe Biden has not given the UK an FTA deal either. The EU commission has talked at a standstill, and the 12th round is still up in the air.

