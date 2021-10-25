The French leader called off meeting with Australia despite claims that France had settled in after the AUKUS row. Paris said that the deal was underhanded and did not befit how Canberra should treat an ally.

Recently, Joe Biden asked the UK to help mend the tensions a month ago, after Washington and Canberra had their diplomats kicked out except for Britain's.

The actions of French president Emmanuel Macron show the submarine deal authored by the US and UK has profound and far-reaching implications than thought.

Australia mend rifts with France caused by broken deal

Australia's Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister, Dan Tehan spoke to media last Friday that Paris canceled a meeting while he was in Europe, cited Sky News Australia. They were crucial meetings to get on the mend whatever rifts were done by the indelicate submarine deal.

Tehan criticized the French reaction to the AUKUS that the deal previously agreed on by Paris and Canberra would have the €31billion submarine building contract taken away and canceled with a message.

Sources say the deal with the US was underway for some time, but the client 'Australia' did not give France a heads up that it was reneging on the agreement, reported the Express UK.

Tehan said he wanted to talk to the French trade minister and their business group, but they did not confirm the meeting in Europe. The French leader called off meeting with Australia due to the circumstance of the broken deal.

He added that President Macron knows that the Australian official only approached the French leader through the trade minister in the G20 meet in Italy recently. The actions taken by the leaders in Washington and Canberra have made it hard for officials tasked with normalizing relations.

The Australian official claimed that he and his French counterpart agreed that the situation would correct itself and put the AUKUS tensions in the back seat, citing the Diverse Bulletin.

Another admission is that the situation brought about by the broken submarine deal will not go away that easily, and a resolution will be laborious as Paris will not let them off the hook that easily.

Australia favored the AUKUS deal instead of France

Mr. Tehan spoke of the AUKUS deal and how it was not easy as concerned interests preceded to keep the French deal. It was the national interest of Australia and keeping its people safe. He adds that there was no time to explain to the other side as time was urgent, though explaining the decision should help.

The minister was asked by Sky News host Rita Panahi how much longer will President Macron will ignore Australia and have normal relations again. He added that the French leader would be aloof, and his government as the slight causes by the submarine deal has driven deeper, and it has caused some friction too.

But Minister Tehan said that he will still air why Canberra decided that way and other reasons for it. He cited it was the situation in the Indo-Pacific regarding China that pushed the government in such an action. Also, to acquire access to nuclear and AI technology, which was not a feature of the French deal.

