As his bitter divorce fight with Angelina Jolie drags on, Brad Pitt's attempt to appeal the court's latest custody ruling was refused.

After Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified, the Academy Award winner's representatives requested that the matter be reviewed again in September. Brad, 57, has lost yet another custody battle.

According to documents obtained by the publication, the high court "upheld the appeal court's disqualification ruling" on Wednesday. Brad's five minor children with Angelina Jolie, 46, are the subject of the November 2018 custody agreement.

Brad Pitt lost again in court

The original decision was based on a technical procedural issue, and the Supreme Court's decision not to review that procedural issue does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence that led the trial judge - and the many experts who testified - to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children's best interests, a representative for the actor told People.

In July, Judge Ouderkirk was removed from the case for failure to make necessary disclosures concerning other cases involving Pitt's legal counsel. According to the court filings, his conduct may lead an objective person, knowing of all of the circumstances, to doubt Ouderkirk's impartiality in the case.

However, Brad Pitt's lawyer contended that Ouderkirk's removal would have essentially upended California's constitutionally mandated interim judicial system. Despite their ongoing custody fight for their remaining six young children, Angelina Jolie and her family have been seen on the red carpet this year, as per The Sun.

The Golden Globe winner wore a gorgeous metallic gown at the premiere of the Marvel film 'Eternals' over the weekend. At the Rome Film Festival, she was joined by her grown-up children Zahara and Shiloh.

Angelina Jolie speaks out about her relationship with her children

Angelina Jolie's attorney, Robert Olson, responded to the recent ruling by saying that the 'Eternals' star "welcomes" the verdict and is delighted for the family to now go ahead constructively, Newsweek vis MSN reported.

Pitt and Jolie divorced in September 2016, two years after being married in August 2014. Jolie filed for divorce, alleging "irreconcilable differences," and the couple has been fighting for custody of their children ever since.

Although their divorce was finalized in 2019, the former couple is still fighting over their assets. Chateau Miraval, their $164 million French chateau and winery, was the subject of a court battle in September. They've since worked out a deal on their assets.

Angelina Jolie, who is in the middle of a custody battle with Brad Pitt over her children, has spoken out about their relationship. She recently expressed her delight in watching her children grow up and inspire one another, as well as her desire to learn about all the varied elements of who they are.

Per Republic World, the actress discussed her bond with her six children. She described them as "really nice people." She also stated that because they are so numerous, she believes they have a huge impact on one another and that she is "honest and human" with her children.

She went on to say how interested she was to hear about different aspects of their personalities and how her priority was to be there to assist and develop all aspects of their lives.

