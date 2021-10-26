Angelina Jolie recently graced the red-carpet premiere of her movie, the "Eternals" in Rome. The actress was joined by her two daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, at the event.

For the outing, Jolie donned a striking metal-mesh gown designed by Atelier Versace. Zahara, 16, wore a white and gold floor-length gown, while Shiloh, 15, wore a black sleeveless above-the-knee dress that she paired with her yellow sneakers.

According to USA Today, Shiloh stole the show with her black and yellow shoes, which she partnered with her black Versace dress.

Angelina Jolie's hair extensions looked uneven

However, it was Jolie's hair extensions that captured the attention of her supporters. After all, when the actress posed for a photo on the red carpet, eagle-eyed fans noticed that her hair extension wasn't appropriately clipped. As such, it looked as though Jolie's hair was cut in the middle.

"Her extensions literally look like a child clipped them in for her. I'm genuinely concerned as to why everyone in her entourage OK'd this and let her walk the red carpet? How many did she pass by on her way to the premiere who chose to stay silent? I'm mad for her!" one fan wrote via Yahoo! News.

Another Jolie fan said that whoever was responsible for putting the actress's hair extensions that night should be fired. A third fan said that Jolie didn't even need to wear any extensions.

Read Also: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Fight Over $164 Million Chateau Miraval Estate Amid Custody Battle

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet with uneven makeup

However, this isn't the first fashion mishap that Jolie experienced on the red carpet. In 2014, Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt attended the premiere of "The Normal Heart." And Jolie's photos show that she had translucent makeup on her face and chest that had not appropriately blended.

But even if Jolie's makeup seemed off at the time, there was no denying how stunning the actress still looked in her all-black ensemble.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt changed in recent years

Other than Jolie, her eldest biological daughter Shiloh has also made headlines since she joined her mom at the "Eternals" premiere.

Last week, Shiloh and her siblings accompanied their mom at the premiere in the United States. For the outing, the 15-year-old shocked everyone when she wore a stunning beige sleeveless dress. A week later, Shiloh rocked a black dress for the movie premiere in Rome.

While wearing a dress is not usually a big deal among teenagers, Jolie and Pitt's fans were shocked when Shiloh seemingly changed her wardrobe. After all, the teenager always went out in public wearing oversized sweaters, jeans, and shorts.

When Shiloh was much younger, fans thought that the young girl was androgynous, especially after Pitt shared a shocking detail about her.

During his interview with Oprah Winfrey, Pitt said that Shiloh wanted to be called John or Peter at home.

"She only wants to be called John. John or Peter. It's a Peter Pan thing. And then I'll say, 'John, would you like some orange juice?' And she goes, 'No!'" Pitt said via SCMP.

Jolie also said that Shiloh loves wearing tracksuits and suits, revealing that her daughter dresses like a boy because she wants to be a boy. And this is why they decided to cut Shiloh's hair while she was growing up.

Related Article: Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Dating Rumors Continue To Fuel After Being Spotted in Second Dinner Date In Los Angeles

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.