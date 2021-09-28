Angelina Jolie is making a splash in the media as she prepares to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the forthcoming film Eternals.

In the middle of the hype around her project, the actress is also stoking dating rumors with Canadian musician The Weeknd, after the two were spotted sharing a private dinner at a luxury Los Angeles restaurant.

The dating rumors come amid Angelina Jolie's continuing court fight with her former husband, actor Brad Pitt, over five of their six young children and their Chateau Miraval home in France.

Jolie, The Weeknd spotted in LA

Angelina Jolie, 46, and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, 31, spent two and a half hours on Saturday, September 25 at a posh family-run Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. The star donned a black double-breasted trench coat and The Weeknd wore all-black casual clothes, which they matched.

The actress and singer arrived at the restaurant separately but were seen leaving together as Jolie was seen getting into the singer's SUV, Republic World reported.

This isn't the first time the pair has sparked dating rumors; they were first seen spending time together in June of this year, according to the same source, and they met up at the same restaurant on June 30. Angelina and The Weeknd were seen attending the same private concert in Los Angeles on July 10 this year in a similar situation.

While neither the Maleficent actress nor the 'Blinding Lights' singer, have responded to the rumors, a source earlier told Page Six that the dinners are about a business relationship, as The Weeknd is bent on going into the movie industry.

The Canadian musician, who previously appeared in 'Uncut Gems,' is presently co-writing and executive producing the HBO Max series 'The Idol,' which he also co-wrote. Although the pair's encounters are said to be strictly professional, fans have already expressed their delight at the prospect of a romantic relationship between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd.

Pair has not addressed dating rumors

However, not everyone was on board with the possible relationship, as some thought the match was improbable. From 2014 through 2019, Jolie was married to Brad Pitt, with whom she had six children.

From 2000 to 2003, she was married to Billy Bob Thornton, and from 1996 to 1999, she was married to Jonny Lee Miller. The Weeknd has dated Selena Gomez and supermodel Bella Hadid in the past, with whom he was connected on and off until 2019.

The Weeknd previously donated $1 million to Ethiopian relief efforts through the World Food Program US, while Jolie adopted her daughter Zahara, 16, from Ethiopia, where she subsequently founded The Zahara Program to support girls there.

Angelina Jolie recently revealed that she will return to Cambodia in 2022 to launch the next Women for Bees program, which would help conserve bees while also providing educational opportunities for women.

The Weeknd, who has four studio albums under his belt, is dabbling in acting. He'll write, produce, and appear in The Idol, an HBO drama that will air in the fall. According to a press release from the network, the series will feature "a female pop artist who begins a romance with an intriguing L.A. club owner who is the leader of a hidden network," PEOPLE reported.

