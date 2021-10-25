The guy who received a five-year permanent restraining order from Kim Kardashian has now been arrested on felony stalking charges.

Despite her permanent order of protection, Nicholas Costanza, who had previously sent Kim Kardashian a diamond ring and the Plan-B morning after pill, was arrested for trespassing on Tuesday, October 19.

Security at Kim's Hidden Hills gated neighborhood apprehended the man for trespassing, and he was brought into police custody. Police were summoned to Kim's house early Tuesday morning, as per Daily Mail.

Stalker charged with criminal assault

Although Costanza has previously visited her house on several occasions, he apparently did not make it all the way to her Hidden Hills residence this time. In July, police charged him with criminal assault after he was ordered to keep at least 100 yards away from her with no contact.

The man has been released on $150,000 bond. He had been accused of harassing Kim Kardashian and threatening her and her family before a five-year restraining order was obtained.

According to TMZ, he sent her a package on June 3 containing a non-authenticated diamond ring and Plan-B, but her security team intercepted it before it reached the reality star.

Costanza visited Kardashian's gated enclave twice this year, in February and May, telling security he was picking her up for a dinner date, according to her legal team.

Kardashian's legal team said Costanza sought to connect with her over the internet, including creating a self-made marriage certificate. The man's social media profiles had all been deactivated, according to the source.

Kim has already obtained a restraining order against another man, whom she alleges as someone who has been bothering her for months and has been attempting to gain access to her house.

According to Kim's legal team, the 32-year-old man named Charles Peter Zelenoff claimed to be in love with her. Zeleneoff has two previous violence convictions, and the actress referred to him as a "stalker" in court records.

Kim Kardashian obtains several restraining orders against stalkers

In late May, a court issued Kim Kardashian with a temporary restraining order, directing Zelenoff to keep 100 yards away from her. According to the docs, he would reportedly tape films outside her residence and become "frustrated" when he couldn't go inside.

The celebrity stated in the filings that she was scared that he knew her location and could locate her house because she had never revealed it publicly. He allegedly stated on social media that he wanted to pursue a sexual relationship with her but was having difficulty gaining entry.

As part of their ongoing divorce processes, Kim Kardashian recently completed the purchase of her marital home with estranged husband Kanye West for $23 million. She received all finishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, silver, and art now located in said mansion, in addition to exclusive ownership of the estate.

He was eventually freed after the Sheriff issued him a trespassing citation. In 2017, burglars targeted Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Bel Air house, which was previously broken.

Almost a year after Kim was robbed in Paris, three of the couple's expensive automobiles were ransacked. Kathy Griffin, the couple's next-door neighbor, was also targeted by the thief, who searched the vehicles before departing with only one iPhone, The Sun reported.

