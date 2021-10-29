The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) said that it is untrue Dr. Anthony Fauci experimented on torturing monkeys and scaring them after reports came out. People expressed outrage at the news that his research included torturing and scaring them in connection to his research.

But the NIMH just discounted it as another conspiracy theory against the chief scientist who has been unpopular as of late. Finding out that the researcher embarked on such cruel experiments, cruelly scaring monkeys to some, is too much.

Experiments on primates were done by the agency, not by Fauci

The NIMF told Reuters that their agency was conducting that specific study, not him, to clear Fauci. The doctor's agency National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is blameless based on the admission.

A report by NBC News further mentioned the cost of the research was almost $100 million to study monkey brains from 2007. Approximately about $16 is the cost of a study to probe the way monkeys would be terrified of rubber snakes and fake spiders.

According to conservative activist Candace Owens, last October 24, she posted this statement going through the experiments done by Fauci on social media. One of the most alarming is the use of acid to destroy parts of a monkey's brain to make it more terrorized. Though not human, these animals, humans are close to them genetically, reported the Independent.

The reaction of users on Facebook and Twitter was a mix of irony and sarcasm to the news of experimenting cruelly on primates. They were horrified how he would allow such barbarity and not do anything about it but continue studying it.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is just a sub-agency part of the Department of Health and Human Services. NIMH is only one of 27 institutes and centers under the NIH.

Fauci's agency is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of the agencies under the health agency. One spokesperson said that the particular study was not given funds by the NIAID, where the expert is the chief from 1984.

A statement said that animal studies are crucial to learning about the brain in health and disease, the NIMH supports research appropriately done with the highest scientific and ethical principles.

The animals used for NIH research are experimented on but protected with laws, regulations, and policies that ensure they get human treatment.

Animal welfare advocates condemn the experiments

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has severely criticized all these studies. A year ago, a video was obtained about the NIMH studies that were done on monkeys with damaged brains for a specific experiment to probe further. It was the White Coat Waste Project that shared the video showing animal cruelty. It was obtainable through the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, obtained via a DC federal court.

In 2020, several lawmakers composed of a bipartisan group asked if the research done by the NIMH was deserving of the funding it got.

The reports about the experiments done on the monkeys at NIMH in Maryland show why more oversight is needed in this concern. They say similarities between man and monkey is something to consider. When Fauci experimented by torturing monkeys and scaring them, might have crossed the line.

