Jamaican cult leader died in a car crash while on his way to court. His crimes are connected to the death of two sacrifice victims by his followers, and he escaped getting charged by the law.

In the Kingston crash last Monday, the cult leader, Kevin Smith, 39, was killed with an officer assigned to him.

A week ago, he was apprehended for killing two people in a ritual and injuring three more when he died in the crash. The court issued no formal charges.

Bloody ritual of cult involving a woman as human sacrifice

Smith gave the orders to slash a woman's neck with a knife allegedly, and another killed in the ritual he encouraged, reported the Daily Mail.

It did not end there, with three more victims stabbed viciously where his Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries was last October 17. Investigators are still looking into what caused the car crash, which found the cultist dead cold with the officer taken from the accident. Two officers were severely hurt and critical from the crash, but the third died as killed with Smith, cited Adom Online.

If the cult leader reached Kingston court, he would be given formal charges for the two dead sacrifice victims. Victims whose deaths happened during a three-day convention last October 17.

Cult leader tells followers to leave phones at home

Witnesses from the congregation said their leader was saying that a great flood would come. He asked all believers to wrap their mobile phones in tin foil at their homes, noted the Mirror UK. This Jamaican cult leader who died in the car crash was lucky, he was facing jail time.

Others told local media that everyone who had a white robe on at the church had to be part of a bloodletting ritual. Smith explained that it would be getting stabbed and slashed.

One lady said that while waiting to get in, a woman was getting slashed at her throat by the followers. Having seen this, it horrified her, and she went away in haste.

The shocked witness said it was so intense that seeing the murder of a younger unidentified woman was a deal-breaker and quickly fled from the horrific scene.

Follower called police to the scene from a smuggled phone

According to those privies to the cultist, Smith covered phones with foil at home, but one did not trust him. Getting it in the church enabled the police to be there to see the deranged Smiths' depravity.

The call allowed the police to come and stop the activities when they stormed in. One was shot dead by the cops, and all 41 cultists were arrested on the spot. All the three who got stabbed as an attempted sacrifice were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Identified as the slashing victim is Tanecka Gardner, but not yet confirmed by the cops.

The Sun had been told that the sacrifice was instructed to strip naked and was stabbed to rid himself of unclean blood.

Smith and an off-duty policewoman, his follower, were giving commands to everyone else. But, the mentally deranged cultist was not satiated. The officers reported more victims, and animals were waiting to be killed. Authorities took fourteen minors away from the twisted church.

Kevin Smith, a Jamaican cult leader who died in a car crash, was guilty of the other crime, like fooling his followers to get money from them.

