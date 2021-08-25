After being seen last 2009, Claudia Lawrence is still missing, and no one knows if she's alive or dead. Even if the police have not found the woman's remains, police are convinced that she is a victim of foul play.

Claudia, 35, was seen on March 18, 2009, going to her home in Heworth, Yorks. Her father, Peter Lawrence, 74, a former solicitor, died in February this year after waiting for news of his daughter. Nothing came up after more than a decade, and he does not know what happened to Claudia.

New information sparks police's interest on Claudia Lawrence's case

In the early months of 2021, authorities mentions that the police received information about Claudia Lawrence which was interesting and sparks a whole new line of investigation.

Joan Lawrence, 78, spoke to the Mirror and said that the police assured her about her missing daughter. She said she is confused, worried, and does not know what to think. She admitted feeling anxious and nervous about what will happen. Her daughter was missing for the last 12 and half years, and she wanted to know her child's whereabouts, reported the Sun UK.

All these years, the family waiting for closure but is still in the dark since the investigation started and how stressful it has been. Divers of the police department have checked a visited fishing spot in the search for the missing woman.

Police are looking for Claudia, a university chef, through the undergrowth in a line to detect anything odd. The authorities are interested in a closed road outside the Biotech Campus, a close-by gravel pit, and the A64. This place is about nine miles from the victim's residence.

Six months ago, her dad, Peter, searched for her despite the chance she'll never be found. The question lies on why the sudden interest in the Sand Hutton gravel pits after all these years. Instead, they stated the search that would go on for a few days.

Five were arrested and interrogated on suspicion if they are the ones who killed Claudia. A reward was posted by the family, which cost £2million.

Lawrence went missing in 2009

In March 2009, Claudia was failed to show up for work for the 6 am shift the morning. The night before, she spoke to her parents, and it was the last time they heard of her.

Several weeks later, the police think its foul play and advertised a £10,000 reward for any information that would solve the missing person or murder case. When the police asked about her personal life, the victim was thought to have had an affair with 12 lovers in the last five years. Her mother was shocked and told the police that is not her daughter. A friend reveals that Claudia had many affairs and liked married men.

Police stated that they would search for the missing woman in the Sand Hutton gravel pits in York, about seven miles away from her home. Authorities informed the family about it, noted BBC.

Detective Superintendent Fox said the investigation had already started in the gravel pits to look for clues about the missing woman 12 years ago. Claudia Lawrence is still missing, but her family still hopes for good news since her case remains unsolved up to this day.

