Queen Elizabeth II, the oldest and longest-serving queen in British history, will not attend the global climate summit starting next week in Glasgow, Scotland, as physicians have advised, according to Buckingham Palace.

On Monday, the queen was supposed to attend a reception with international leaders, including President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, often known as COP26.

The palace announced in a statement, "Her Majesty is disappointed not to be able to attend the reception but will offer an address to the present delegates through a recorded video message," NY Times reported.

Queen Elizabeth's health sparks concern

Last week, Queen Elizabeth skipped celebrations in Belfast commemorating the centennial of Northern Ireland's founding after the palace said that she was following her doctors' recommendation to rest for a few days.

She was admitted to the hospital for "preliminary investigations" last week, according to the palace

"It's really irritating when people talk, but they don't do," the queen was recently quoted as saying of international leaders. Queen Elizabeth is the only queen most Britons have ever known, having ascended to the throne in 1952. She will have been queen for 70 years in February, breaking the 63-year record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

The present queen is also the longest-reigning monarch by a considerable margin; the previous record-holder was Queen Victoria, who died at the age of 81.

Prince Philip, Elizabeth's husband, died in April at the age of 99, but the queen quickly resumed a very hectic public schedule. She attended the Group of 7 summit conference in Cornwall, England, in June, among leaders of the world's wealthiest countries.

Duchess of Cornwall shows she is ready to be a queen

Meanwhile, a language expert believes Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, has demonstrated that she is ready to assist Prince Charles when he becomes king. Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, attended a reception for Reading Room, a "celebration of literature" that the Duchess launched in December.

Per Express.co, Dame Judi Dench and Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox were among the attendees for the royal couple's party on Tuesday afternoon. Camilla gave a bold and amusing speech at the Clarence House reception for authors who have supported the literary vehicle The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room on Instagram.

It happened only hours before the Queen canceled her participation in the Cop26 climate conference, and a language expert commended Camilla, saying she seemed "more determined" and "more confident" in her most recent appearance and that she will be crucial to the Firm in the future.

As a mark of respect for the late Princess Diana, Camilla is anticipated to be referred to as Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne. However, the title she receives will ultimately be decided by Charles, and her rising popularity may mean she becomes Queen Consort after all.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for a global investment summit, where she met with luminaries such as Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, and John Kerry, the United States' climate envoy. Queen Elizabeth was obliged to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland just before her hospitalization due to medical advice to rest, as per ABC News.

