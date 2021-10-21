Legal papers detailing allegations against Prince Andrew have been accepted by UK courts, according to documents.

Virginia Giuffre is suing for damages after saying that the ninth-in-line to the throne sexually abused her - accusations that he and his attorneys deny.

A letter from the UK's HM Courts & Tribunals Service, titled "Re: Service of Foreign Process on Prince Andrew, Duke of York," has recently surfaced.

The Senior Master of the Senior Courts of England and Wales, Queen's Bench Division "cordially encloses the certificate of service in this matter," according to a letter from a court official dated October 1.

A document labeled Virginia L. Guiffre v Prince Andrew Duke of York is attached to the letter, stating that its goal is to "inform the Defendant of allegations against him in the Southern District of New York and demand his answer and attendance," Sky News reported.

The nature and purpose of the proceedings are to make claims against the Defendant for violence and intentional infliction of emotional distress for a sum to be decided by a jury at trial, according to the document. The papers were brought to Prince Andrew's official residence in Windsor, where they were signed for by a police officer, a separate attached document states.

Meanwhile, one of the pedophile's victims revealed that Jeffrey Epstein's renowned Zorro Ranch had three computer rooms "the size of houses" to snoop on notable guests, including Prince Andrew. Former employee Maria Farmer claims footage from Epstein's 33,339 square foot desert ranch in New Mexico in 2000 would show the Duke of York's supposed seven-day trip.

Epstein is said to have had the bizarre concept of utilizing the ranch to inseminate women with his sperm in order to create a "master race." Eddie Aragon, the owner of a local radio station, has received architect blueprints dating from 1998, five years after Epstein purchased the land.

The Sun received the papers, which show an 8,000-square-foot underground floor with workout, massage, and jacuzzi rooms that will subsequently be converted into a pool area. On the lower floor, they also depict three exceptionally large "mechanical rooms."

Epstein allegedly has a room to spy guests including Prince Andrew

Farmer alleges the chambers, which are typically used for a boiler and electrics, were crammed with Epstein's and accused accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's eavesdropping computers and camera equipment.

Prince Andrew, who supposedly vacationed there with his neurosurgeon friend Dr. Melanie Walker, whom former Zorro maid Deidre Stratton described as "pretty, young, and smart," was one of Epstein's numerous guests over the years.

Following the release of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse's (IICSA) findings on Lord Greville Janner, Prince Andrew is scarcely sweating. Janner molested both boys and girls as a pedophile.

Witness testimonies obtained by British police went missing instead of being forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, according to the IICSA. Janner was part of a select circle of VIP pedophiles who were guarded by MI5 and British authorities.

Sir Peter Morrison MP, Margaret Thatcher's private secretary, Sir Cyril Smith MP, and Sir Peter Hayman, MI6's Deputy Chief, were among the others. The IICSA collected evidence from a former "rent boy" from Belfast named Alan Kerr during its inquiry against Janner.

Kerr's life narrative was previously published by Village in two parts in 2018. Kerr was a child who was terribly let down by the NI welfare system and ended up as an underage prostitute. He eventually settled in London, where he currently resides, as per Village Magazine.

