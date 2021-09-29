After the AUKUS deal has caused division, the French President says the US has disrespected Europe in one of his statements. The Biden administration should have consulted the European Union or France before offering the deal to Britain and Australia, but the White House just kept quiet.

The credibility of the current US administration to the EU is not doing well, as it allegedly poached on France's deal opportunistically.

French anger at the US is not the deal itself but how it forgot to regard Paris stake and the European Union. Some called it a twisted version of America's first policy.

Loss of deal with Canberra means loss for Paris

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, had words with the involvement of the US in Australia bailing out of an agreed submarine deal.

He states that it is about time to stop turning a blind eye to the irresponsible actions of Washington in taking France's deal, convincing Canberra to decide otherwise, reported the Express UK.

Earlier this month, the US, UK, and Australia announced the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian leader Scott Morrison, which took France by surprise, leading to outrage.

The loss of the deal with Canberra registered a considerable loss for Paris in the agreement, which would have provided diesel-powered submarines. Provided for Australia will be nuclear submarines delivered via technology provided by the US and the UK, cited UK News Chant.

Canberra will use them to face Beijing in the Indo-Pacific. The French President says the US has disrespected Europe for an unwise pivot to Asia.

President Macron said if Washington prioritizes dealing with China, the US should be asked to exit the European Union and its alliance with its members.

Washington's actions have driven a wedge

The French leader added the actions of the US had affected the member states, causing fractures among members, stating that the group can defend itself without escalating, and it is essential to have respect for the EU.

Macron stressed the USA is a longtime friend and ally as well. For the last ten years, the US has been focusing inwardly on affecting its international alliances. Stressing that Washington is realigning its sights to the Indo-Pacific, where it will be facing China's challenge, but it is the right of America and its self-determination as well.

In Macron's statement, he cautioned that President Joe Biden's action would not be at no cost. It is better to prepare for them now, not be naive.

Recent events in the wake of the AUKUS

Ten days after the loss of the electric submarine deal with Canberra, Macron got another agreement to sell three frigates to Greece as additions to its naval, noted News 7 Trends.

The French leader called partnership of Paris and Athens are strategic in the Mediterranean theatre. Developed by shipbuilders in France by Naval Group are three Belharra frigates to be completed and deliver to the Greek Navy by 2025.

Unlike the deal made by the Biden administration, which was not as transparent, Turkey was aware of the agreement, and Ankara reportedly just took note. It must be taken note that the AUKUS deal cost France a large contract and took some negotiation on both nations. Moving in Washington did not consult, but later on, said it should have.

The French President says the US has disrespected Europe, and it will have repercussions for a long, especially if Washington would be looking for allies.

