Britannic, the Titanic's Sister Ship would not sail long until disaster befalls her like her famous sister ship. Previously, in 1912 and later in 1916, this ship met its end, taking lives with it as the sea claimed them.

Similar fate befalls on the sister ship of the famous Titanic

In 1916, the sister ship of the famous Titanic was a hospital ship but had improvements that the other ill-fated vessel did not have. This time the builders had provided more lifeboats that were lacking before. But, it seems like disaster followed this one as well.

In 1916, a mine struck the Britannic below the bow, and the hospital ship took on water. In a mere 55 minutes, the boat sank and took lives with it. This incident happened four years after the previous disaster of the HMS Titanic, reported the Daily Star.

Recent expedition to the sunken Britannic

New images were taken by a recent visit to the famous ship's wreck under the sea, about 105-years after it sank. Belfast builders Harland and Wolff shipbuilders, who took cues from the 'unsinkable Titanic, built the boat. The tragedy took 1500 lives in 1912, to the 30 of its sister ships, cited Al Jazeera.

It seemed ironic but the measure of having more boats, because the Britannic suffered a huge hole caused by a mine. Coincidence?

Images were taken by an experienced ship diver and dentist, Rick Ayrton, 63; the pictures were taken from Kea Island in Greece.

He added that diving from the late '80s had led him to visit the wreck of Titanic's Sister Ship as the most famous dive he'd ever done.

Read Also: Titanic Wreck Expedition Includes Glass Window, Other Debris From More Than 12,000-Feet Deep

The diver who saw much of the wreck described intact and reachable, unlike the Titanic. The diver mentions that even the bridge of the sunken ship was not damaged in any way, noted the Mirror UK.

Inside the ship's bridge and the telegraph heads, the helm is still there, with rotten spokes of the ship's wheel is still quite seen.

Staying at one end of the ship would show a full view of the stern, and even the propeller are visible.

One thing noticed by the wreck's most recent visitor is one plaque from the expedition of Jacques Cousteau that dove in the location to check the wreck in 1976.

Britannica Captain's orders were defied by panicking crew resulting in 30 casualties

The 30 who perished tried to escape on a lifeboat but were ill-fated the ship's propellers pulled the close. All of the 30 people were shredded by the props.

Captain of the ship, Charles Alfred Bartlett, was the one who told not to let down the boats close to the stern while he powered the propellers to pus the sinking vessel to shallower waters.

The panicking crew did not follow the captain's orders and dropped the boats at the stern, where the fatalities came to a dreadful end. Nothing was left of the ship and people but bits and pieces.

Compared to the Titanic, the Britannic is eerily more complete and still in time.

In WWI, it served as a means of transport with six trips made before, and she met her end at Lemnos Isle in Greece before returning to Southampton.

The loss of like on the Titanic's sister ship was less from 1030, who got off. Except for the 30 unfortunates shredded by the giant propellers. Rick Ayrton will be publishing a book about the HMS Britannic.

Related Article: Titanic Artifacts Found, New Discovery Mission "Like Opening a Treasure Box"

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.