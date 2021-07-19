The latest expedition to the Titanic Wreck went deep 12,500 feet deep to capture new images of the ship wreckage. This was only one of the several dives by the Oceangate Expeditions which aim to document the wreck and the ocean bottom surrounding it.

The recent expeditions used advanced carbon fiber submersible for the deep dives. Company president Stockton Rush said that the completed dives were due to the years of effort, reported the Daily Mail. One of the artifacts recovered from the silt on the ocean floors is the frame of a stained-glass window.

The Titanic Wreck Expedition

To recall, the gargantuan Titanic sank on its first trip to sea on April 15, 1912, around 11.40pm in the ship's time, taking 1,500 people and crew to the depth with it.

A five-person submarine took videos of the objects in the silt which includes a floor tile, and other debris that broke up after a collision with an iceberg.

Rush said in a statement that the factors affecting the expedition include engineering, operational, businesses, and finally the pandemic. He added that everyone who were part of the endeavor were thanked, noted PRWeb.

Under the sea, the firm used hi-def video with sonar and laser mapping technology hoping to reproduce the wreck and its surroundings as a 3D image.

Anyone who wants to be a mission specialist can pay $150,000 as a crew while Oceangate continues its mission of documentation and research before the wreck disappears.

For the lucky guests who can spend a week on the Horizon Arctic, they will get a chance to dive and see the legendary wreck, cited GeekWire. The new images of glass windows from the latest dive to Titanic Wreck are only one of its wonders.

According to one participant who compares how much Oceangate charges compared to the $28 million to ride the Blue Origin is a relative bargain. Renata Rojas, 53, from Hoboken has been fantasizing about the Titanic wreck forever. She said that she wanted to see the ship in person.

Before the deep-sea sub got underway, its earlier hull was not good enough to stand the ocean's pressure. To solve that, the firm worked on a newly designed titanium hull with NASA's help.

It took the firm $18 million to develop and build the Titan that aims to reach the Titanic sitting deep on the ocean floor.

According to the pilot of the deep-sea vehicle (DSV) Titan, P.H. Nargeolet, ex-Navy commander, and its pilot, the DSV is an example of innovation.

He added that the DSV has made two deep dives in crushing depths wherein the first is 5,600 feet to the wreck lying at 12,600 feet. He said that he was confident of the firm and its operation.

Titanic Deep Sea Trips Controversy

However, there are controversies due to continued trips to the wreckage that might have affected the integrity of its hull. Trips to the Royal Mail Ship (RMS) Titanic's sunken grave included the expedition of film maker James Cameron which may have resulted to a weakened hull that has been there for 108-years.

Expeditionary DSVs have caused inadvertent damage on somes parts of the wreck that collide with subs. One notable occurence like this is Cameron's expedition that struck the fragile hull.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has warned the superstructure will be crashing in about 40-years.

Another is the removal by the private expedition of Titanic artifacts without academic consultation. The wreck should be protected according to some sector who wanted to preserve it.

If nothing will be done to preserve the Titanic Wreck, the stained glass window might be the last wreckage that will be taken from the famous giant ship.

