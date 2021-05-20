Many of the Titanic artifacts found in the unraveling shipwreck is "Like Opening a Treasure. After a century on the sea bottom, the ghostly ship will soon be history.

The shipwreck and its artifacts are part of an ancient treasure trove

According to Titanic experts, who said the disintegrating ship and its discovery is "like opening a treasure box," as it begins to unravel after more than one hundred years, reported Express UK.

Captain Edward Smith's British passenger ship sank following striking an iceberg just before midnight on April 14, 1912, in a devastating event that took the lives of more than 1,500 passengers.

A Franco-American joint mission financed by the US Navy located the wreck in 1985. This ship got cracked in two and now is gradually disintegrating in the seabed of the North Atlantic, stoking concerns amongst experts who want to recover the remains before it is lost forever to time.

Divers will be "returning for the ultimate expedition," mentioned Channel 4's forthcoming documentary "Titanic: Into the Heart of the Wreck."

The expedition will be funded by the American deep-sea explorer and submarine pilot Victor Vescovo. It will be to see how long the ship has left.

Furthermore, the mission will send scientists as deep as 3,800 meters to see how much time before the wreck will be gone, depending on the ship's superstructure.

One expert, the original discovery expedition, was co-directed by French oceanographer Jean-Louis Michel, who detailed his experience. He saw the Titanic artifact and what has become of the shipwreck.

He added that factors like inconstant water currents frequently fluctuated, with the state of the ship's rapid disintegration, including representations of the ship's environment in the seabed. Adding that explorers are very concerned about the boat.

Treasures from the deep

Objects taken from the wreck have been taken and displayed in major exhibitions in many museums, drawing many. Someone to credit for the artifacts is Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French Navy diver, mentioned New York Times Post.

He has overseen seven missions to the wreckage in the previous three decades and is hailed as "the savior of Titanic's treasures."

Patrick Lahey, who became the individual to observe the wreck, described it as "a dream."

He said cited News Chant, "Obviously, it's a seductive wreck. It's a story we've heard for decades, if not longer."

A new mission

In June 2021, another "Titanic Survey Expedition" will occur, with several diving teams comprised of researchers and explorers investigating the ship's debris.

The chosen group will have the chance to see some of the Titanic's 300 unique species of sea creatures, almost the majority of which are primarily microbial. An inclusion of skilled individuals can be part of the new expedition.

"You will have the opportunity to participate a series of week-long journeys to the Titanic wreck," states a tease on the OceanGate website.

Since the wreck is huge and the debris field, missions will be on for several years to document everything before the sea claims the wreck. It would be a chance for those interested to join a Titanic expedition.

One goal is to determine how long the ship will stay before it breaks apart and dissolve away.

Stockton Rush, the president of OceanGate Expeditions, said the bodies are gone, and so are the passengers' bones. The titanic artifacts need to be saved before the shipwreck is gone.

