In a new lawsuit filed on behalf of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is accused of being "vindictive and guilty of systematic obstruction."

Jolie is accused of attempting to cut Pitt out of a deal to sell her shares in the divorced couple's French estate and vineyard, Chateau Miraval in Correns, France, according to court papers filed in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Miraval is owned by Quimicum, according to the complaint acquired by DailyMail.com, a company in which Brad Pitt previously held a 60 percent stake through his company Mondo Bongo and Jolie maintained a 40 percent stake through her company Nouvel.

Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie

Pitt transferred ten percent of Mondo Bongo's shares to her firm, Nouvel, three years before he and Jolie parted up, giving them a 50/50 interest in Quimicum.

The ten percent transfer, however, is void since the shares were sold for just 1 Euro and not a serious sum as required by Luxembourg law, according to the complaint. The Chateau and the 1,000-acre estate it resides on near Aix-en-Provence were formerly the couple's getaway.

It was there that the pair decided to marry in a private ceremony in 2008, after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Anniston.

Now it's just another asset to fight over in a divorce that's been raging in the courts for years. It is worth about $164 million according to the lawsuit.

The complaint claims, however, that the 10% transfer from Mondo Bongo to Nouvel is illegal since the shares were "sold" for one Euro rather than a "significant" amount as required by Luxembourg law.

Despite this, the filings claim that the actress is attempting to sell her 50 percent interest without first obtaining Pitt's permission. It also says she's trying to benefit from Pitt and his business partners' "great amount of labor, time, and money," Express.co reported.

Ex-couple's long-running feud, custody battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce is on pace to be the most tumultuous and expensive in history. The long-running feud, which began in 2016, has seen the ex-lovers hurl insults in divorce court, costing them millions of dollars in legal fees.

The ex-couple began dating in 2005, married in 2014, then divorced two years later in 2016. Their divorce was completed in 2019, but the custody battle and financial asset dispute are still ongoing.

Per The Sun, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorced in 2016 after more than a decade of being together and two years of being married, with the split apparently coming out of nowhere. On the divorce papers, the actress stated that they had "irreconcilable differences" and wanted exclusive physical custody of their six children.

Since then, their separation has been tumultuous, with the couple presently locked in a contentious custody battle over five of their six children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 years old. Maddox is now 20 years old.

Brad's request for an emergency hearing to seal all papers pertaining to his custody lawsuit was refused in December 2016. The Fight Club star filed the petition to seal the records "because he wants to keep this custody fight out of the public eye to protect his children," a source told ET at the time.

Angelina Jolie's source informed ET that the actress was not attempting to make Brad seem bad. The team isn't opposed to the records being sealed, a source stated.

