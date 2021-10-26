Joe Biden once again denied Donald Trump's request to cover up his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On Monday, White House general counsel Dana Remus wrote a letter to archives director David Ferriero confirming that the POTUS did not change his stand regarding the release of the second batch of documents pertaining to the insurrection.

"President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States. Accordingly, President Biden does not uphold the former president's assertion of privilege," Remus wrote via the Huffington Post.

Joe Biden won't approve Trump's executive privilege request

Earlier this month, Remus released a statement saying that Biden denied Trump's request to assert executive privilege over the 47 documents that the House committee is looking into.

The White House general counsel added that executive privilege is only given to the current head of state. And it is also granted for the benefit of the country and its people.

However, not releasing the 47 documents to the public won't serve the public's interest because the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is regarded as the most serious attack on the government since the Civil War.

Despite Biden's decision not to grant Trump's request, Remus revealed that at least three out of the 47 documents might not be released to the public.

Remus said that the Select Committee had deferred its request for the following responsive records: Bates Numbers 000143-000179; 000398; 000879-000890.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump will butt heads in 2024

According to CNN, Biden's refusal to assert executive privilege over the second batch of documents may have profound political consequences now and during the 2024 election.

Since Biden already expressed his desire for re-election and Trump will also run in the 2024 election, the two leaders are in for an extraordinary and escalating clash.

The National Archives will start turning over documents to the White House committee by Nov. 12. The House select committee asked for all White House documents and communications on Jan. 6.

What happened during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot?

Trump's supporters broke into the US Capitol while lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes to confirm the victory of Biden.

The majority of the protesters came straight from Trump's "Save America Rally" rally.

While there, the ex-POTUS spoke to his supporters for approximately one hour and told them that the election had been stolen. He also declared himself as the rightful winner during the 2020 election.

During the rally, Trump also told his supporters that they could never take back the country with weakness.

"We fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore. So we are going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue - I love Pennsylvania Avenue - and we are going to the Capitol," Trump said via USA Today.

Shortly after, Trump's supporters flocked to the US Capitol to fight for their president.

Following the deadly attacks, Trump uploaded a lengthy video urging his supporters to go home and be peaceful. However, the harm had already been done.

