Diogo Jota Dies: LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo Pay Tribute to Late Soccer Star

Diogo Jota's death has stunned Liverpool and the soccer community as grief poured for 28-year-old striker who died along with his brother André Silva, 25, in a car accident in Spain. Police believe the car went off the road after a tire blew out.

The devastating news comes just weeks after Jota married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso. All over the globe, several athletes paid tribute to one of the best forwards of the club.

Jota's Legacy at Liverpool and Beyond

Ever since signing for Liverpool in 2020, Jota has been a hero among the fans because of his relentless work rate and goal-scoring ability at pivotal moments. According to Sports Illustrated, he netted 65 goals in 182 games, leading Liverpool to both Premier League and FA Cup titles in his five-year stint at Anfield.

His influence didn't go much beyond the field of play. He was equally revered for his humility, sportsmanship, and commitment to his family.

Tributes by teammates, coaches, and opposition clubs have flowed in describing the player as being as gentle off the pitch as he was aggressive on it.

Wimbledon Relaxes Dress Code in Tribute to Jota

Wimbledon officials are unprecedentedly relaxing their centuries-long all-white dress code to pay tribute to Jota's memory. Matchday black armbands are now allowed for players as a mark of respect and solidarity.

Portuguese doubles player Francisco Cabral, who will be wearing an armband when he plays his next match, was shocked.

"The guy is a big name, not just in Portugal but in the world," Cabral told The Mirror. "He was a great human being with a nice family and three kids. My best wishes to them all. For his family, it is very tough to recover from that."

Though Cabral couldn't wear an armband in his first-round match, he vowed to do so in his second round as a personal gesture of respect for Jota.

Cristiano Ronaldo also paid tribute to his fallen brother in soccer. For the Portuguese star, Diogo's death "doesn't make sense.

Não faz sentido. Ainda agora estávamos juntos na Seleção, ainda agora tinhas casado. À tua familia, à tua mulher e aos teus filhos, envio os meus sentimentos e desejo-lhes toda a força do mundo. Sei que estarás sempre com eles. Descansem em Paz, Diogo e André. Vamos todos sentir... pic.twitter.com/H1qSTvPoQs — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 3, 2025

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has some words for Jota and his brother.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Aged just 28, Diogo had enjoyed a fantastic career to date and had many great years ahead of him, while his brother André was thriving at FC Penafiel - they will both be so sorely missed by all those who knew them and by the worldwide football community."

"On behalf of FIFA and the wider football family, my thoughts are with their family and friends, as well as everyone at Liverpool FC, FC Penafiel, and the Portuguese Football Federation. May they rest in peace."

Meanwhile, NBA star LeBron James did not forget to pay respects to the Liverpool footballer.

My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/B3tYVJJxkA — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 3, 2025

In the world of tennis, Rafael Nadal wrote a special message to Jota and Silva.

Qué noticia tan triste y dolorosa 😔



Todo mi cariño, mi afecto y mi apoyo para su mujer, sus hijos, sus familiares y sus amigos en un momento tan difícil.



Descansad en Paz, Diogo Jota y André Silva. https://t.co/KohpGTnz1Q — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 3, 2025

While tributes still flow in, people who witnessed Diogo Jota's journey from the beginning won't easily get over his passing.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com