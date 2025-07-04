Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested by ICE, Faces Deportation Over Alleged Cartel Ties

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by American immigration officials and is now at risk of deportation. The arrest took place in Studio City, Los Angeles, just days after his much-publicized loss to Jake Paul in Anaheim.

ICE Arrested Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

On Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) picked up Chavez Jr. on an active arrest warrant in Mexico, U.S. officials said.

According to TMZ Sports, the former middleweight world champion is suspected of being involved in organized crime and weapons trafficking and is believed to have ties to the infamous Sinaloa drug cartel.

Under President Trump, no one is above the law, including globally known athletes, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said. The agency confirmed Chavez is under processing for expedited removal because he is undocumented and the severity of the charges in Mexico.

Alleged Affiliation with the Sinaloa Cartel

The DHS claims Julio Chavez Jr. has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, which President Trump recently classified as a terrorist organization.

Officials state that Chavez sought U.S. permanent resident status through marriage to a U.S. citizen who is supposedly connected to the cartel through a previous relationship with one of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's late sons.

In the DHS release, Chavez Jr. is characterized as a "criminal illegal alien" who is believed to have been involved in arms trafficking activities with guns, ammo, and explosives. The claims are said to have resulted in Mexican officials issuing an arrest warrant against him.

Previous Legal Problems and Criminal Charges

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s arrest record in America also makes his case more complicated. In January 2024, he was found guilty of illegal possession of an assault weapon, according to the BBC.

In 2023, a judge ordered an arrest warrant for him, connecting him to weapons trafficking to criminal organizations. Previous incidents include a 2012 arrest on charges of driving without a license while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Additionally, immigration authorities claim Chavez overstayed a tourist visa that expired in February and made fraudulent statements in his residency application.

Legal Team Pushes Back

Chavez Jr.'s attorney, Michael Goldstein, strongly refuted the claims, calling the arrest "nothing more than another headline to terrorize the Latin community."

Regarding the alleged cartel ties, Goldstein told NBC that this was the first time they had heard of these outrageous allegations.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com