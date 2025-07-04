Sports

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested by ICE, Faces Deportation Over Alleged Cartel Ties

It is worse than his loss against Paul.

By

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by American immigration officials and is now at risk of deportation. The arrest took place in Studio City, Los Angeles, just days after his much-publicized loss to Jake Paul in Anaheim.

ICE Arrested Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested by ICE, Faces Deportation Over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested by ICE, Faces Deportation Over

On Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) picked up Chavez Jr. on an active arrest warrant in Mexico, U.S. officials said.

According to TMZ Sports, the former middleweight world champion is suspected of being involved in organized crime and weapons trafficking and is believed to have ties to the infamous Sinaloa drug cartel.


Under President Trump, no one is above the law, including globally known athletes, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said. The agency confirmed Chavez is under processing for expedited removal because he is undocumented and the severity of the charges in Mexico.

Alleged Affiliation with the Sinaloa Cartel

The DHS claims Julio Chavez Jr. has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, which President Trump recently classified as a terrorist organization.

Officials state that Chavez sought U.S. permanent resident status through marriage to a U.S. citizen who is supposedly connected to the cartel through a previous relationship with one of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's late sons.

In the DHS release, Chavez Jr. is characterized as a "criminal illegal alien" who is believed to have been involved in arms trafficking activities with guns, ammo, and explosives. The claims are said to have resulted in Mexican officials issuing an arrest warrant against him.

Previous Legal Problems and Criminal Charges

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s arrest record in America also makes his case more complicated. In January 2024, he was found guilty of illegal possession of an assault weapon, according to the BBC.

In 2023, a judge ordered an arrest warrant for him, connecting him to weapons trafficking to criminal organizations. Previous incidents include a 2012 arrest on charges of driving without a license while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Additionally, immigration authorities claim Chavez overstayed a tourist visa that expired in February and made fraudulent statements in his residency application.

Legal Team Pushes Back

Chavez Jr.'s attorney, Michael Goldstein, strongly refuted the claims, calling the arrest "nothing more than another headline to terrorize the Latin community."

Regarding the alleged cartel ties, Goldstein told NBC that this was the first time they had heard of these outrageous allegations.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
GOP Senator Admits Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Isn't 'There Yet'

GOP Senator Admits Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Isn't 'There Yet' Despite Voting Yes: 'Hope the House' Sends It Back

DOGE Service Holds Key Data That Could Boost Elon Musk’s Tech Ambitions
Musk Promotes Republican Who Voted Against Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' for Re-Election Amid Efforts to Unseat Him
Trump Calls Musk ‘A Friend’ as They Move Past Recent Feud Over EV Mandates
Musk Praising Trump Hours After President Appeared to Consider His Deportation Sparks Mockery Online: 'Scared Elon?'
DOGE Chair Greene Announces Hearing on USA Fencing Allowing Biological Men in Women's Events
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Mike Johnson Doesn't Have The Votes To Pass Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' Bill: 'Whole Thing Is a S--tshow'
U.S. President Donald Trump
Republicans Walked Out of Trump Meeting With 'Signed' as Vote for 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Approaches Final Hours: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know