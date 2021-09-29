The White House Select Committee responsible for investigating the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot have issued 11 more subpoenas on Wednesday, which targeted former United States President Donald Trump's allies who were allegedly involved in the incident.

The individuals were believed to have had a hand in organizing the "Stop the Steal" rally that ultimately resulted in the large mob that gathered in front of the Capitol. The committee's subpoenas suggested the collective group was going deeper in their investigation of the Jan. 6 events.

Committee's New Subpoenas

On that day, thousands of pro-Trump supporters demanded Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election win. Women for America First, a pro-Trump group, was responsible for organizing the rally on the Ellipse.

The Republican businessman made a speech before the riot, where he shared his frustrations with Pence for failing to support his plans to undermine the elections. During the event, the audience heard Trump's lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, called for "trial by combat" against Democratic politicians to win the election for Trump, the New York Times reported.

The subpoenas that the committee sent were addressed to included Amy Kremer, the chairwoman of Women for America First, Caroline Wren, a Trump fund-raiser, Cindy Chafian, another organizer, Hannah Salem Stone, logistics personnel for the rally, and Justin Caporale, one of Melania Trump's former top aides.

Read Also: Cyber Ninjas CEO Denies Requests To Decertify the 2020 Election Result Showing that Joe Biden Beat Donald Trump

In the letters, Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who was the chairman of the committee, said that recipients assisted in the organization of the rally. He also said that they supported the former president's allegations of election fraud.

The subpoenas were sent to acquire a range of records that include materials involved in the rally's planning, funding, and participation. The letters also claimed that recipients collectively communicated with Trump, White House officials, and several others about the demonstrations, The Hill reported.

Donald Trump's Response

In response, former President Trump plans to file a lawsuit against the White House to keep the Select House Committee from accessing records from his presidential administration. The Republican businessman shared his plans to fight back against the committee's actions to seize records amid the Jan. 6 Capitol riot investigation.

Trump said he would continue to fight the subpoenas on executive privilege and other grounds because it was good for the United States. He also argued that subpoenas should be sent to Antifa and BLM because of the alleged death and destruction they have caused in the country.

During his presidency, the Republicans also set high demands for several top-ranking White House officials, including Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Steve Bannon, and Kash Patel. Trump expects his former allies to not cooperate amid the committee's subpoenas and investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In his statement, Trump said that he would protect executive privilege and not for his own sake but for the sake of the patriots that worked with him. He added that he would continue to defend the integrity of the United States, Salon reported.

Related Article: Arkansas Governor Allows State's Public Health Emergency For COVID-19 to End; Clarifies That the State Still Feels the Effects of Pandemic

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.