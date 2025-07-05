'Kids Are Still Missing:' Authorities Desperately Seek Missing Girl Campers as Texas Floods Death Toll Rises to 24

Authorities are still searching for missing children from an all-girls summer camp in Texas after catastrophic flooding struck the south-central region on Friday.

"Kids are still missing," Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told an evening press conference on Friday. He added that between 23 and 25 people are still unaccounted for, and so far, "24 fatalities" have been recorded.

The missing girls were attending Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls summer camp in Hunt that sits along the Guadalupe river. The girls' families have posted their photos on social media in a desperate attempt to locate their daughters.

Two are the missing girls are Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner, both 9.

Lila & Eloise’s cabin (Bubble Inn) at Camp Mystic was swept away by historic flooding on the Guadalupe River.

Despite reports, not all campers are accounted for. These two girls are still missing.

The catastrophic storm struck central Texas early Friday morning. It brought torrential downpours that amassed nearly a foot of rainwater, which caused the Guadalupe River to overflow and flood Texas' Hill Country region.

The region is home to a number of century-old summer camps, which draw thousands of young Texans each year.

On Friday night, Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared that he signed a disaster declaration.

"Tonight, I signed a disaster declaration to ensure local officials have the resources to continue to respond to floods in the Hill Country. Texas will stop at nothing to ensure every missing person is fully accounted for," the Abbott wrote on X.

Rescue operations are ongoing and 237 people have been saved thus far, according to state officials.

