NASA requests the government a budget to build nuclear-powered rockets on heading off Chinese domination of space. The launch of the Tiangong space station by Beijing prompts fears it can be weaponized against US assets in space.

According to the space agency, this is important to zoom ahead of the CCP in the resumed space race. Another is to have access to space which will be crucial if the conflict goes advanced, wherein more attention is brought to relevant technologies to support this endeavor.

NASA targets to make more powerful rockets to reach space

NASA officials went before the House Science, Space, and Technology subcommittee about the need for new booster technology. They added that it would help reach deeper space and asked for new weapons to reach Mars ahead of Russia or China, reported the Express UK.

Other investments the agency suggests will be for more money in researching and developing technologies, in a period of three to four months. The proposed nuclear rockets over chemical rockets will take half the time to develop.

According to Bhavya Lal, senior adviser for Budget and Finance (NASA), stated to the committee that China and other competitors are conducting research and development in several crucial technologies, that include nuclear-powered rockets.

So far, the chemical-powered rockets are not enough for further missions in space, like the moon and Mars, or even farther, noted Space.

Furthermore, the United States needs to keep ahead and stay up to date as the pace of Chinese domination of Russia will bring it to a trajectory ahead in the future.

China's launch of its hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) made everyone look at what it was up to. The Pentagon even issued statements that it would be destabilizing.

A nuclear power rocket is supposed to be the motor that powered the HGV to go hypersonic and shoot around the earth.

China appears to dominate the space race with its advance teachnology

In the face of the impending dominance of the CCP, leaders of agencies are now moving to push the US government to start its advancement program. There is a fear China will be able to hold space hostage to its interests.

An expert on Chinese nuclear weapon policy, Taylor Fravel, who opened up that the new Chinese capability has to place the defense of America in unique trouble, cited the Sun UK.

A weapon like it goes fast at lower trajectories and move at speed to avoid getting hit, making tracking almost impossible. It renders missile defenses impotent and moot. Military experts expect such a weapon will place anything in its crosshairs at a definite loss.

If NASA does put up a good defensive system to stop these ultra-fast projectiles and compete, there will be consequences. What the American space agency proposes is not new and has long been discussed as a shortcut to Mars.

One danger is that nuclear reactors can explode and cause radiation, should anyone want to shortcut to beat the Chinese at all costs. The space race won't come cheap, and Beijing's space gambit might be paying off.

Developing nuclear-powered rockets to curtail Chinese domination of space will come at a cost for everyone, which would need the government's budget despite the advantages.

