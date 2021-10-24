For fear of ridicule, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have declined their son Archie Harrison's royal title. According to a story in US Weekly, royal biographer Andrew Morton revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not agree on a specific phrase inside the title, which may have been the reason for them rejecting the honor that their son might have received as a member of the royal family.

During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess revealed that the palace refused to give their kid the title of prince or princess due to the security implications.

Duke, Duchess of Sussex refuse Archie's royal title

The Sussexes also have a daughter called Lilibet Diana, who has yet to receive a title. A source for The Telegraph backed up Morton's assessment, saying that it wasn't only Meghan Markle who raised the issue; it worried Prince Harry as well.

However, the royal author says that refusing the honorary title demonstrates their image awareness. Is that a reasonable statement to make when they're attempting to anticipate their son's future needs?

We all know how vicious children can be over the slightest of things so if their parents think it's the wrong match, then they made the right decision for their family. The true disagreement among the royal family seemed to revolve around Archie's lack of a prince title, which the palace refused to confer upon him when he was born.

Protection became a major issue of contention as they transitioned out of prominent positions, but Prince Harry was able to secure it for his family thanks to an inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan went on to say that it was never about the richness of it all since she didn't have that attachment, but rather about her "most important title," which was being a mother. Finally, Harry and Meghan's parenting decisions triumphed above any royal title.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no plans to baptize Lilibet in the UK

Although Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born more than four months ago, the Queen has yet to meet her. With their two children, Lilibet and Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are presently residing in Los Angeles.

According to palace sources, the pair will break with royal tradition and will not baptize Lilibet at Windsor Castle, as they did with their son. According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Queen's absence from the particular event will be a blow to the monarch.

Harrold predicted that the Royal Family might still attend the event, regardless of when it occurs. He recommended doing it online, which has been a staple of the royal roster since the plague began.

Lilibet may be christened in the Episcopal Church of the United States, which is a member of the international Anglican Communion. Bishop Michael Curry, the leader of the Episcopal Church, spoke during the couple's wedding in May 2018 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Per Express.co, Lilibet is presently seventh in line to the throne and would succeed since her religion is not regarded "incompatible" with the Church of England. However, if the child is baptized as a Catholic, she will lose her place in the line of succession, as have others of the Duke of Kent's children and grandchildren.

