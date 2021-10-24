Russia developed an advanced ballistic missile that was fired and struck the target precisely. These were the results of tests from Moscow's weapons development to match the US and its peers.

Modernization of the Russian Federation, as the goal of Kremlin, to have weapons as a deterrent from any aggression from the US.

The Kremlin has warned the West not to pursue any hostilities, but the US has been breaching the Soviet territory as of late. But Moscow is biding its time as not to aggravate as Washington is doing.

Russia's recent test using advanced Iskander missiles

Under evaluation is the Iskander-E missile seen as a possible sale by an unknown foreign buyer, said the builder of the advance projectile weapon, reported the Sun UK.

According to aerospace weapons fire that makes the Iskanker line of missile variants, they are primarily for short distances when fired, used against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces.

One of their members is the United States which created tension with the Russian Federation after throwing support to Ukraine.

The test accurately hits the target 110 miles away and over the horizon standoff distance. Bekhan Ozdoev, the chief of the firm Rostec missile, tells Russia's RIA Novosti, the weapon struck the target accurately.

It was an important test to see how accurate the system is in real-world combat. Ozdoev added that the camera placed around the target confirmed the hit with accuracy.

Russia deploys Iskander systems with extended-range missiles to Ukrainian borderhttps://t.co/CiWitIGFaA pic.twitter.com/49Gb17oApG — Defence Blog (@Defence_blog) April 10, 2021

Ozdoev added the weapon systems developed by Rostec enterprises has good result once again. Russia develops advanced ballistic missiles as a step ahead of its US counterparts.

New hypersonic missile accurately hits target and hard to shoot down

This missile is launched from a vehicle with a three-person unit and a maximum range of 300 miles as standoff distance. Unlike the US, the former Soviet army has developed many standoff weapons.

Specifications of the missile include a weight of four tons and about 23 feet long and a controllable warhead while flying, as stated by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Iskander missile system was used by Russian armed forces when they fought Georgia in 2008.

Units carrying the ballistic missiles have been usually sent to Kaliningrad, a strategic spot where it can target NATO units in Poland, Baltic States, and Sweden.

Several countries like Armenia took notice of the weapon and bought it, later displaying them in a military parade in the same year. Another sale to Algeria followed after.

In the next arms race, the Kremlin pushed away all the stops and developed advanced ballistic weapons and hypersonic arms.

Early in October, information leaked that the top Soviet weapon engineers and designers were working hard to create a Mach 4+ hypersonic missile capable of flattening a city in mere minutes, cited UK News Today.

The Su-57 5th generation fighter will be able to mount this is missile and go at Mach 5 +, which will be hard to shoot down by US defenses, noted the Diplomat.

According to experts, it is used as a ship killer, attack ports too, but will be tested by the year's end.

Putin's pride in the Zircon hypersonic missile was launched from the nuclear-powered sub-Severodvinsk in the White Sea, striking a target in the Barents Sea.

Russia Develops advanced ballistic missile to add to its other weapons that are way ahead of the US, that is behind already. Even China has overtaken Americans in missile technology as well.

