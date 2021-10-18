Xi Jinping gave the UK finance secretary an impression to keep the trade deal, and no obstacles should be in place. Britain has been hunting for a free trade deal, and China gave it over to the US, which was supposed to prioritize them.

London has resumed relations with China after the row on several issues it had months ago.

Brexit, like the EU, is out for deals to strengthen their economies, but sometimes conditions are important for the Asian superpower.

Hindrance to the China-UK trade deal

Last Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that it has certain issues with Lithuania after linking up with Taiwan, reported the Express UK.

The Chinese leader has expressed that all nations acknowledge only a One China policy.

He has repeatedly said that Taiwan will be part of the mainland again, which is part of expansion plans, cited Reuters.

Stressed by the leadership of the People's Republic of China to Ms. Truss is that it will keep its commitments to the UK, but reminded her it is a delicate relationship. To give support for Lithuania might cause a rumple that they will regret.

The foreign secretary must polish anything detrimental to the UK and China. Obstacles and problems will be problematic for their resumed relations.

This week several developments caught the eye of the CCP, which did not go well, as it decided on a new trade deal with the UK Finance Secretary, Liz Truss.

Read Also: UK Foreign Secretary Called Joe Biden's Snub for Brexit Deal Waste of Time, Says Trans-Pacific Deal Could be Possible

According to reports, the foreign secretary and others from Lithuania and Estonia authored a joint statement about Taiwan and China. That said, the three nations were opposed to China's systemic challenges, noted the Times-News Express.

Lithuania has been displeased by violating China's "One China" policy to permit Taiwan to establish a diplomatic mission in Vilnius. This is considered an insult to the mainland leadership.

The secretary supported the move, stated the Chinese consulate in London immediately on this new development. It said that reports had reached them, and it is concerned over what the UK has commented on.

It is stated that the embassy remarked that the perceived threat which Beijing poses is not an actual threat to any country. One remark is to be careful about the One China policy in future instances.

China has accused Lithuania of breaching the "One China" policy

One suggestion that the Chinese embassy stressed is that the UK must understand the issues and avoid problems.

Over the few weeks, more planes of the Chinese air force have breached the air space of Taiwan, which borders it from the mainland of China.

These constant tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea have made it the most incendiary powder key on the planet, with hostilities a shot away from war.

To date, the number of illegal breaches of the air defense identification zone (ADIZ) is about 149 in just four days by the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). China might be launching an invasion in 2025 said, experts.

The UK Finance Secretary, Liz Truss, has been warned the trade deal is precious and to put into perspective how London keeps faith with Beijing.

Related Article: UK Foreign Secretary Says US Snub Costs Brexit Nothing but More Chances at Better Deals Globally

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.