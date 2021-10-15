One viewpoint of an ex-Reagan Aide project allowing Biden to fail would compile his mistakes to annihilate the Democrats in midterm elections. Since taking office, what has happened is dilemma after the next, eroding even his own party.

Instead of getting expertise from a veteran politician, what the Democrats got is an alleged resident of the Washington swamp. At their party, many are not happy.

Ex-President Trump left a kit to allow the incoming president an easy road map but ended up allegedly squandering everything to woke politics and less practical issues for the US.

Letting Biden make more mistakes could lead to party's failure

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Peggy Grande, formerly the executive assistant of ex-president Ronald Reagan in L.A. from 1989 to 1999, said that his leadership and its continual failing should be there for all to see. This would lead to his downfall as the GOP would weaponize it to dismantle him by the 2022 midterm elections.

The strategy is to allow Biden to do what he does best, failing in policies in implementation to let his ideas do their worst. Many consider him the least effective president to occupy the White House.

Furthermore, to allow Biden to fail, there will be error after error to follow, which will lead the Democrats and all their unwanted ideas to disappear faster for the better.

Suppose they plan to unseat the president, his vice-president Kamala Harris and the Dems as a whole in the upcoming 2022 election. This will be a shocker for the Dems in choosing the least qualified president, lacking leadership.

Grande remarked, based on her analysis of the political situation, the Dems have been hobbled by the White House with bipartisan anger and pushback working against them in the US, reported the Express UK.

Adding they are trying to get all their bills and anything to bolster their faltering condition. The administration and the ruling party fear what might happen in the lower house elections in 2022, which is close.

The former Reagan aide said they have a good chance of losing the majority in the midterms, and it will hurt them.

One more problem with them is to allow the president to dispense duties in his mental state.

Mishandled Afghan pullout and other failures

The scoured reaction to what can be called the worst chaos experience cause by the president's leadership is not reassuring. Leaving Afghan in a terrible state, driven away by third world insurgents after 20 years, and leaving in disgrace

Kabul was left in a terrible condition and the Kabul airport in utter disarray, even Afghanis hanging onto a plane and dropping to their death.

The addition is when the terror group ISIS-K sent a suicide bomber at the airport and detonated, killing 100 + people and 13 American service members, dead in the line of duty, noted AP News.

Also, Joe Biden runs away from reporters and keeps quiet, sometimes shows impatience at reporters wanting an answer. During interviews, he allegedly dozes off like the last time with the Israeli Prime Minister and more instances.

