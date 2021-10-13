Reba McEntire, Brandon Blackstock's stepmother, is speaking out more than a year after ex-wife Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce.

From 1989 through 2015, the 66-year-old singer was married to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon's father. In a recent interview with Extra, the country music legend opened up about Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce for the first time.

McEntire addresses Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock's divorce battle

According to Daily Mail, McEntire said during the interview, "I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love both of them with all my heart."

In June 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. The former couple have two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

In August 2021, the divorce was finally completed. McEntire also discussed her upcoming box set Revived Remixed Revisited, which will include 30 of her most popular songs.

The former couple's divorce proceedings received a major boost earlier this month when a court determined that Clarkson owns their Montana ranch. The residence falls within the former couple's prenup, and since Clarkson bought it with her own money, it is hers, according to the judge.

'Breakaway' hitmaker recently wins Montana ranch

The ranch's value is estimated to be around $10 million. A Los Angeles County judge ordered Clarkson to pay $150,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support to Blackstock, on a monthly basis in July.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'Breakaway' hitmaker, who also hosts 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on NBC, filmed remote episodes of the talk show from her Montana ranch. Clarkson discussed her divorce from her talent manager during an episode of her program last year.

Per The Sun, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband is still attempting to maintain the Montana house he's been living in since the singer split up with him.

Brandon Blackstock, 44, who has permanently left Hollywood to live at the $10.4 million ranch, is allegedly unaware that the mansion has already been deemed Kelly's property during their divorce.

He had previously attempted to defend the point, saying that all assets earned during the marriage would be considered joint property. Brandon landed in LAX on Tuesday, according to TMZ, and stated that the court has not yet decided who gets the ranch.

Kelly Clarkson allegedly wants Brandon to leave the house, but he is still staying there, according to TMZ. He appears to be a "squatter" to the singer, who wants to figure out how to get him off the property. The talk show host is reportedly attempting to get Brandon off the ranch but he's not making it easy.

