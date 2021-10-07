Kelly Clarkson's followers have accused her of disparaging her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after she changed her lyrics.

The 39-year-old, who has two children with her ex-husband, received outrage following her lyric change in 'Kellyoke.' During her Kellyoke segment on a recent episode of her show 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' fans had to do a double-take.

Kelly Clarkson changes a Billie Eillish lyric

Fans thought she changed the lyrics to make a reference to Brandon, as per The Sun. The Voice coach modified the words of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" when covering the song.

Kelly allegedly modified the last phrase to "you hate this city" to target her ex, according to fans. The singer filed for divorce in June 2020, and this is the second time she has done so.

The cause for their breakup, according to the talk show host, is "irreconcilable differences." Their seven-year marriage had broken down, and the proceedings had been tense ever since.

During their acrimonious divorce, the talk show host was awarded custody of their two children. Backstage at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, Clarkson met her music manager and ex-husband.

The couple got engaged in December 2012 and married at a luxurious home in Tennessee a year later. They're also feuding over their $10 million Montana property.

Read Also: These Influencer Babies Earn Our Monthly Income in Only a Day; How Do Kids Make Big Bucks on Social Media?

Singer gets to keep Montana ranch

Kelly Clarkson won a happy moment in court on Friday. During her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the multi-hyphenate was given the keys to her Montana ranch.

According to new court papers acquired by Fox News, Blackstock's earlier petition claiming the property in question was "marital property" was denied by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

Several sources said Blackstock has been living on the Montana property since his divorce from the TV personality and singer. A representative for Blackstock did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Clarkson was ordered to pay $150,000 in spousal support to Blackstock every month right away. According to People magazine, she is also required to pay $45,601 in child support to Blackstock each month.

The 'Since You've Been Gone' singer was also ordered to pay Blackstock $1.25 million in legal expenses.

Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce has been marred by legal wranglings, including a labor disagreement over Clarkson's management fees at Blackstock's business and a custody struggle over their two children, River and Remington. Last November, Clarkson was granted primary custody of the children.

The Montana ranch isn't the only property owned by the first American Idol: she also owns a $8.5 million mansion in Encino, California. Kelly Clarkson paid $6.3 million for a seven-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, in late June. The platinum-selling pop diva has stated that managing her sudden divorce was challenging, as per USA Today.

Related Article: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Fight Over $164 Million Chateau Miraval Estate Amid Custody Battle



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.