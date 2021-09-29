Britney Spears' former closest pal claims the singer's conservatorship prevents her from speaking to other people.

The singer is now fighting to be free of the restrictions imposed on her by a legal conservatorship that was placed in 2008. Sean Phillip, the singer's alleged former best friend, claims the singer's conservatorship-controlled security personnel stopped her from talking to others.

Sean first met the pop icon in 2003, when mutual acquaintances introduced them. He became her personal trainer in 2006, giving him first-hand knowledge of her public breakdown in 2007.

Sean told Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell on Good Morning Britain that Britney Spears is not permitted to speak to anyone. Susanna, astonished, interrupted him to inquire about what he meant when he said, "nobody is permitted to talk to her."

Last week, the chart-topping artist filed official court documents in Los Angeles to have his father Jamie, 69, and co-conservator Jodi Montgomery removed from the family. It comes after reports that she was covertly taped in her bedroom. There were also claims that security was watching her interactions with her partner and children, as per Express.co.

Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship might come to an end as early as Wednesday when a court will rule on her case. The judge will decide if Jamie Spears, the singer's father, should be removed from his role as co-conservator at the hearing, which will take place in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Per METRO, Judge Brenda Penny is also likely to examine motions to dissolve the formal agreement entirely, allowing Britney to reclaim control over her personal and financial decisions.

The hearing, which is anticipated to draw big crowds of supporters of the Free Britney campaign, comes after a new documentary claimed that the 'Toxic' singer's father secretly recorded and monitored her conversations and text messages while she was under conservatorship.

Britney Spears testified in court last summer, alleging that her treatment under the rule amounted to "abuse" and that it severely limited her freedom.

She claimed, among other things, that they prevented her from having another kid because she was forced to maintain an IUD in her body and that she was not even permitted to be driven in a car by her lover Sam Asghari.

Jamie suddenly sought to dissolve the conservatorship earlier this month, following her testimony and scrutiny surrounding it. A medical examination is generally necessary to determine whether a conservatorship may be lifted, which Britney has refused to do.

Britney has been under the ruling since 2008, following a public breakdown, although conservatorships are often reserved for the elderly or people who cannot make choices for themselves due to medical or mental limitations.

Britney Spears' documentary gathers mixed reactions

On September 28, 2021, Netflix will release 'Britney Vs. Spears,' a documentary about American music star Britney Spears' struggle against conservatorship.

The documentary has been viral on social media since its debut. Britney Vs. Spears is a documentary directed by Erin Lee Carr about Britney Spears' conservatorship fight with her father Jamie Spears, as well as Spears' life journey as a celebrity and one of the world's top pop-culture icons.

To go deep into the core reason of Spears' problematic existence, the documentary makers opted to interview her former manager Sam Lutfi and her paparazzo-turned-boyfriend, Adnan Ghalib.

'Britney Vs Spears' managed to provoke a wide range of emotions in the audience, from shock to rage to disbelief, as per Republic World.

The documentary was described as "eye-opening" by one Twitter user and "difficult to watch" by another. Few of them were moved by Spears' terrible background and her fight against conservatorship, which they described as "horror."

