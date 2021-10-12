"Squid Game" director Hwang Dong-Hyuk recently likened Donald Trump to one of the VIPs in the hit Netflix series.

In "Squid Game," the VIPs watched The Game and terrorized some of the guards. In fact, one of the VIPs was killed after he tried to seduce Joon Ho (Wi Ha-joon).

'Squid Game' VIP shares similarities with Donald Trump

During an interview, Dong-Hyuk shared that he first came up with the "Squid Game" idea in 2008. However, the local networks didn't pick up the show because the premise seemed bizarre.

Thirteen years later, "Squid Game" aired on Netflix, and it became the number one series on the streaming platform.

The director said that a lot of things happened in the last 13 years. Other than the cryptocurrency boom, there was also a rise of Tech giants. On top of this, Trump also became the president of the United States during this time.

Dong-Hyuk said that Trump even has close links to "Squid Game" because he resembles one of the VIPs.

"It's almost like he's running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world," Dong-Hyuk told IndieWire.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk might create 'Squid Game' Season 2

During the same interview, Dong-Hyuk admitted that he had been getting so much pressure from fans to create a second season. After all, "Squid Game" ended with a lot of loose threads.

The director said that he thinks he owes it to fans to answer all their questions, so he's seriously considering "Squid Game" Season 2.

However, Dong-Hyuk also admitted that he only recently considered a second season because he was so tired from making the "Squid Game" that he just wanted to rest.

Unfortunately, this doesn't necessarily mean that "Squid Game" Season 2 is a go. After all, there are a lot of factors that need to be considered before Netflix can give the series the green light.

First, there should be a compelling script. Second, since "Squid Game" was such a huge hit, the director and creators should ensure that Season 2 would be even better.

Why did Gi-Hun have red hair in the 'Squid Game' finale?

One of the most common questions from fans has to do with Gi-Hun's (Lee Jung-jae) red hair. The dramatic transformation was featured in "Squid Game" Episode 1.

According to Dong-Hyuk, the transformation was meant to show the character's inner anger and rage towards the people behind the Games, via The Independent.

He said that he initially thought of Gi-Hun would never dye his hair red because it seemed crazy. But the character had so much anger in his heart that's why Dong Hyuk thought the red color made sense.

The director also responded to claims that "Squid Game" had similarities with other Japanese movies based on survival games.

Dong Hyuk told Zapzee that the most significant difference is that "Squid Game" focuses on people, while Japanese movies about survival focus on games.

