"Squid Game" is Netflix's biggest non-English drama to date. And this didn't come as a surprise because the Korean series ranked at the top of the streaming platform's Top 10 shows for the past two weeks.

What is 'Squid Game' about?

The series revolves around troubled man Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae), who is drowning in his debt. His elderly mom provides for him while he stays at home or gets drunk with his friends.

Even though he's a dad to a 10-year-old girl, it's easy to describe him as an irresponsible father. But his life suddenly changes when he is invited to participate in The Game.

Audiences now know that Gi-Hun is player 456, and he managed to bring home the hefty cash prize after participating in a series of six deadly games. During this time, he met a group of other players and ended up creating a team with them.

Gi-Hun developed a unique relationship with each of the players, namely, Il Nam (O Yeong-su), Sae Byeok (HoYeon Jung), Cho Sang Woo (Park Hae Soo), and Ali Abdul (Anupam Tripathi).

But among all the members of his team, Gi-Hun was especially close and protective of Old Man Il Nam. And there are theories circulating why Il Nam also seemingly felt the same way towards Gi-Hun.

Read Also: Netflix's Monster Inside Tells Story About Billi Milligan, First-Ever Defendant Found Not Guilty Due To 24 Personalities

Are Gi-Hun and Il Nam related in 'Squid Game'?

There are theories claiming that Gi-Hun and Il Nam are father and son, but only the latter knew and decided to take the secret to his grave. However, this doesn't mean that Gi-Hun will never find out the truth because there are also predictions suggesting that "Squid Game" will be renewed for another season.

Now, going back to the theories surrounding Gi-Hun and Il-Nam's relationship.

In one of the scenes, Gi-Hun revealed that he is lactose intolerant. Upon hearing this, Il Nam told Gi-Hun that he must have received a lot of spanking growing up.

And when he asked Il Nam how he knew, the Old Man said that his son also suffered the same fate growing up.

In another scene, Il Nam gave Gi-Hun his 001 jacket so that the other people in The Game won't look down on him. This seems like a simple and sweet gesture from a concerned friend, but fans believe that this was Il-Nam's way of protecting Gi-Hun.

According to Digital Spy, if Gi-Hun is wearing a 001 jacket, those in charge of the game will make sure that he won't be put at risk.

And before they played with marbles, Il-Nam and Gi-Hun both said that they grew up in a similar-looking neighborhood. This suggests that they may have actually come from the same page.

'Squid Game' Season 2 predictions

Even though Netflix has not yet officially ordered "Squid Game" Season 2, fans are hoping that new episodes will be released soon, according to Inverse.

And one of the possible storylines in Season 2 would have to do with Gi-Hun learning the truth about Il Nam

If the theories are correct and they are indeed father and son, Gi-Hun will finally learn why Il Nam left him and his mom.

There are also some predictions suggesting that Gi-Hun could replace Il Nam as the new person behind The Game. But the only way for this to happen is if "Squid Game" Season 2 will first receive a green light from Netflix.

Unfortunately, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Decider that he's not in a rush to create another Squid Game Season 2.

Related Article: Is There A Way To Switch Netflix Libraries?

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.